Ubisoft may have revealed the release window for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Remake

According to the latest rumors, the remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is expected to be released within this fiscal year.

The source of this information is Tom Henderson, who has frequently reported on Insider Gaming about the rumors and leaks about the return of the pirate installment of the Assassin’s Creed series. When also looking at Ubisoft's actions, this has convinced many fans that the announcement of the Black Flag Remake (or Remastered) is only a matter of time.

Apparently, they are right, or at least that's what Henderson's latest information suggests. The insider wrote that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag will receive a refreshed version by the end of this fiscal year, that is no later than March 31, 2026.

The journalist points to today's financial report from the French company. As we have already written, it included a list of titles set to be released by the end of the fiscal year 2026. Besides the already known games, it has one unannounced production. Henderson claims that this title will indeed be the new version of Black Flag.

As always, we remind you to treat any unofficial reports solely as rumors. Nevertheless, at this point, AC fans are practically certain that the coming months will bring the announcement of Black Flag's return. Who knows, it might be one of the titles we see at this year's The Game Awards?