VOID Interactive admits AI in Ready or Not “needs work,” but players think it’s an understatement. Things have only gone downhill since the console release

Ready or Not launched on consoles this year, but to get past Sony and Microsoft’s certification, the devs had to tone down the game. The PC version ended up affected too so crossplay would still work. A lot of players saw it as censorship, and the backlash was huge. The devs explained why they made the changes and promised that mods could restore the original content, but plenty of people have already returned the game. RoN's problems are far from over, though. Now, fans are trying to get the devs’ attention to the AI system.

It's not amusing when they keep getting stuck, freezing up, or ignoring orders

Even with all the controversy, the console launch hit 2 million players in just three days. Since then, the devs have pushed out some updates. One even lets you freely take out your teammates without penalties. But the thing that really needs attention is the AI, and I’m not talking about all the AI-generated content sprinkled throughout the game.

If you’d like to stay updated with news and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

Most of the complaints are about the AI getting way worse since the console release. Now it often can’t breach rooms, gets stuck on just about everything, or flat-out ignores commands. Sometimes the units just freeze or wander off the wrong way. A recent Reddit post really shows just how bad it’s gotten, showing the Community Manager at VOID Interactive response on Discord when asked about the AI: “We know it needs work.”

Source: Reddit

Players keep hoping for improvements with each new patch, but nothing’s really changed since the console release. The AI doesn’t just need a few tweaks, it needs a major overhaul. Right now, it’s so frustrating that people quit the game, only to come back later and see if it’s finally fixed.