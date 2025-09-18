A few words about Arjay in Borderlands 4 (spoilers)

Borderlands 4 introduces many new items, bosses, and characters. Of course, we still can find some old friends, but if you are fresh to the series, you will not feel lost. One of the first people you meet is Arjay. It is a likeable person who helps us escape from prison (and by that he saves our lives). However, we can’t enjoy his company for a long time. At some point we are separated… and here is the real beginning of this article.

Light spoilers about Arjay in Borderlands 4

Arjay is a person who rescues us at the beginning of the game and for the first few minutes he helps us and shows us where the end of our gun is. He is our first tutorial guide (later this role is taken by Claptrap) and a great fan of Vault Hunters. However, we are soon caught by the main antagonist, the Timekeeper. At this point Arjay sacrifices himself and is killed, but we are saved thanks to that. This is the point the game starts for us and story of Arjay ends… but is it really true?

Heavy spoilers about Arjay in Borderlands 4

Of course, it is not really the end of the story… it’s just its beginning. Arjay survives and becomes the Mysterious Figure that we meet later in the game. His secret is revealed after the combat with The Timekeeper.

However, Arjay we meet at the “end” of the game is completely different from the one that saves us at the beginning. He was tortured for a long time. Due to that, he lost his mind and believes that Lilith was responsible for his suffering. He doesn’t want us to enter the Vault.

Sadly, there is no other way to end our reunion before entering the Vault than to fight him and ultimately… kill him. Will it be the last time? Hard to tell. However, before he dies, he says rather ominous words that everything will be destroyed because of Vault Hunters. It is a grim prophecy. Taking into consideration what we learn later, we can’t deny that until his last breath, Arjay was fighting for his own vision of better world and tried to save it in his own, twisted way.