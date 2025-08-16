What are Berry and Blossom types in Grow a Garden (GaG)

There are many plant types in Grow a Garden. Let’s learn some of them. In this guide we will give you a list of Berry and Blossom.

What are Berry and Blossom types in Grow a Garden (GaG), image source: Image by ChatGPT.
Grow a Garden is a very popular Roblox game. With over a million of regular concurrent players, it is the biggest title on this platform now. Many AAA multiplayer games would like to have such a big community. One of the things that boosts its popularity is often updates. The Cooking Event is almost over, but we are about to see the next one – Beanstalk. We can already “taste” it with the new mutation. However, the update will add “index for plants” too. So, it might be good to remind ourselves of some types of plants. Let’s start with Berry and Blossom in this guide. Let’s go alphabetically!

All Berry crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Blueberry
  2. Celestiberry
  3. Cranberry
  4. Elder Strawberry
  5. Grape
  6. Lingonberry
  7. Raspberry
  8. Strawberry

If you plan to grow these crops remember that Berry Blusher Sprinkler will increase size bonus for Blueberry, Celestiberry, Grape, Raspberry and Strawberry. Moreover, Deer and Spotted Deer give a chance for Berries to stay after being harvested. So, quite a useful pet in this case.

All Blossom plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Bone Blossom
  2. Candy Blossom
  3. Moon Blossom
  4. Cherry Blossom

Sadly, there are no Blossom plants obtainable right now in other way than trading with other people. It was a problem for many players during the Cooking Event, as Bone Blossom was a great base for many high-tier dishes.

Remember to read our other guides on various plant types. We cover all of them and give useful tips to make your harvest even better. Good luck and see you later.

