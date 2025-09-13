Resident Evil Requiem might have proved that Nintendo's days of delayed third-party releases are behind it

Today, during the Nintendo Direct showcase, we learned that Resident Evil Requiem will launch simultaneously on the Nintendo Switch 2 and other modern consoles. Does this mean we can expect more day-one releases on the new Nintendo console? Are the days of waiting years for third-party titles (if ever) finally coming to a close? Recently, the success of Star Wars Outlaws on the Switch 2 seemed to be an indication of this trend, and this could be another step in that direction.

Did Resident Evil Requiem just prove that the Switch 2 can compete on a third-party level?

The real answer is: kind of. Star Wars Outlaws was a surprise, at least partly because rumors had spread that it did not run well. We are still waiting for Elden Ring to make an appearance, and while Borderlands 4 is now available on PC, Xbox, and PS5, it won’t be released on the Switch 2 for a few more weeks. Plus, while they do work well, even Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t look as good on a Switch 2 as it does on a PS5. So, while yes, the Switch 2 is starting to prove itself, it’s still a ways from being on the exact same level. It’s even clear from today’s trailer that Resident Evil Requiem won’t have the same graphical fidelity on the Switch 2 compared to other platforms.

Screenshot on left: NS2, Screenshot on right: PC. It's not a perfect 1 to 1, but you get the picture.Source: Resident Evil Requiem, Developer: Capcom

But is that the worst thing? This is still a huge step forward for the Nintendo console. As someone who only had a Nintendo Switch for many years, there were plenty of great games I missed out on because they simply didn’t come to the console until years later. If all I have to sacrifice is some of the visual quality to play games the same day as everyone else, but I get to take them on the go, I’ll take that deal.

This will also be hugely beneficial for third-party AAA developers and publishers, such as Capcom. The Switch 2 is still new, but it’s already become the fastest-selling console of all time. I can only imagine the FOMO these publishers felt as they watched the popularity of the Nintendo Switch skyrocket during the pandemic, yet remained unable to launch many of their games on it. The original Switch is on the verge of becoming the single best-selling gaming console of all time, so if enough of its owners make the jump over the next few years, the Switch 2 will be a huge market that developers will want to capitalize on.

For now, I’m excited to see what the future holds for the Switch 2 and its relationship with third-party developers. Over time, as the Switch 2 grows in age and games continue to improve, maybe Nintendo will be left behind again. But at least for now, it seems to be making some progress.