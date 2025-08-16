All plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Every type in one place

A new Grow a Garden event is here. To complete Beanstalk you need a lot of knowledge about all types of plants in GaG. We are here to help you with just that. Below you will find the list with every type of crop. A useful tool in the ongoing event. So, without further ado:

Berry plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Blueberry Celestiberry Cranberry Elder Strawberry Grape Lingonberry Raspberry Strawberry

Blossom plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Bone Blossom Candy Blossom Cherry Blossom Moon Blossom

Candy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Candy Blossom Candy Sunflower Chocolate Carrot Easter Egg Red Lollipop Sugarglaze

Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Bee Balm Burning Bud Candy Blossom Candy Sunflower Cherry Blossom Crocus Daffodil Delphinium Ember Lily Enkaku Firework Flower Foxglove Grand Volcania Honeysuckle Lavender Lilac Lily Of The Valley Lotus Manuka Flower Moon Blossom Moonflower Nightshade Orange Tulip Parasol Flower Pink Lily Purple Dahlia Rafflesia Rose Rosy Delight Serenity Soft Sunshine Sunflower Veinpetal

Fruit plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Apple Avocado Banana Blood Banana Blueberry Canary Melon Celestiberry Coconut Cranberry Crown Melon Dragon Fruit Durian Grand Tomato Grape Green Apple Hive Fruit Kiwi Lemon Lingonberry Loquat Mango Maple Apple Moon Mango Moon Melon Nectarine Papaya Passionfruit Peach Pear Pineapple Raspberry Starfruit Strawberry Sugar Apple Traveler's Fruit Watermelon

Fungus plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Glowshroom Horned Dinoshroom Mushroom Nectarshade

Leafy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Aloe Vera Apple Beanstalk Bee Balm Blood Banana Blueberry Cacao Cantaloupe Cauliflower Celestiberry Cocovine Cranberry Eggplant Elephant Ears Firefly Fern Foxglove Giant Pinecone Grand Tomato Grape Green Apple Hive Fruit Honeysuckle Lilac Lily Of the Valley Lumira Mango Maple Apple Mint Moon Blossom Moon Mango Moonflower Nectarine Parasol Flower Peach Pineapple Pink Lily Pitcher Plant Pumpkin Purple Dahlia Rafflesia Raspberry Rose Rosy Delight Spiked Mango Starfruit Strawberry Sugar Apple Sunflower Tomato Traveler’s Fruit Twisted Tangle Watermelon

Night plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Blood Banana Celestiberry Glowshroom Mint Moon Blossom Moon Mango Moon Melon Moonflower Nightshade Starfruit

Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Amber Spine Bone Blossom Boneboo Firefly Fern Fossilight Grand Volcania Horned Dinoshroom Horsetail Lingonberry Paradise Petal Stonebite

Prickly plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Aloe Vera Cactus Celestiberry Dragon Fruit Durian Horned Dinoshroom Nectar Thorn Pineapple Pricklefruit Prickly Pear Spiked Mango Twisted Tangle Venus Fly Trap

Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Carrot Chocolate Carrot Horsetail Mandrake Onion Rhubarb Tall Asparagus Taro Flower Wild Carrot

Sour plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Cranberry Lemon Passionfruit Starfruit

Spicy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Bell Pepper Cacao Cursed Fruit Dragon Pepper Ember Lily Grand Volcania Horned Dinoshroom Jalapeno Papaya Pepper

Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Bamboo Beanstalk Bendboo Boneboo Burning Bud Cocovine Dandelion Elephant Ears Firefly Fern Grand Volcania Horned Dinoshroom Lily Of The Valley Lotus Lucky Bamboo Mushroom Mutant Carrot Pitcher Plant Spring Onion Stonebite Sugarglaze Tall Asparagus Veinpetal

Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Aloe Vera Avocado Banana Bell Pepper Blueberry Butternut Squash Cantaloupe Carrot Cauliflower Delphinium Elephant Ears Feijoa Green Apple Guanabana Kiwi Lily Of The Valley Loquat Parasol Flower Peace Lily Pear Pineapple Pitcher Plant Prickly Pear Rafflesia Rosy Delight Strawberry Sugar Apple Tomato Traveler's Fruit Watermelon Wild Carrot

Sweet plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Banana Blueberry Candy Blossom Candy Sunflower Chocolate Carrot Crown Melon Easter Egg Grape Mango Moon Melon Nectar Thorn Peach Pear Pineapple Raspberry Red Lollipop Romanesco Spiked Mango Starfruit Strawberry Sugar Apple Sugarglaze Watermelon

Toxic plants in Groww a Garden (GaG)

Foxglove Nightshade

Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Banana Coconut Cocovine Dragon Fruit Durian Mango Papaya Parasol Flower Passionfruit Pineapple Starfruit Watermelon

Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Avocado Beanstalk Bell Pepper Carrot Cauliflower Chocolate Carrot Corn Dragon Pepper Eggplant Grand Tomato Jalapeno King Cabbage Mint Onion Pepper Pumpkin Rhubarb Tall Asparagus Taro Flower Tomato Violet Corn Wild Carrot

Woody plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Apple Avocado Cacao Coconut Cocovine Durian Feijoa Giant Pinecone Hive Fruit Kiwi Mango Maple Apple Moon Blossom Moon Mango Nectarine Papaya Peach Pear Rhubarb Traveler's Fruit

Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Dezen Enkaku Hinomai Lucky Bamboo Maple Apple Monoblooma Sakura Bush Serenity Soft Sunshine Spiked Mango Taro Flower Tranquil Bloom Zen Rocks Zenflare