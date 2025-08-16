All plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Every type in one place

In this guide we have gathered all plants in Grow a Garden. Finish the Beanstalk event with ease.

All plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Every type in one place Source: Image by ChatGPT.

A new Grow a Garden event is here. To complete Beanstalk you need a lot of knowledge about all types of plants in GaG. We are here to help you with just that. Below you will find the list with every type of crop. A useful tool in the ongoing event. So, without further ado:

Berry plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Blueberry
  2. Celestiberry
  3. Cranberry
  4. Elder Strawberry
  5. Grape
  6. Lingonberry
  7. Raspberry
  8. Strawberry

Blossom plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Bone Blossom
  2. Candy Blossom
  3. Cherry Blossom
  4. Moon Blossom

Candy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Candy Blossom
  2. Candy Sunflower
  3. Chocolate Carrot
  4. Easter Egg
  5. Red Lollipop
  6. Sugarglaze

Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Bee Balm
  2. Burning Bud
  3. Candy Blossom
  4. Candy Sunflower
  5. Cherry Blossom
  6. Crocus
  7. Daffodil
  8. Delphinium
  9. Ember Lily
  10. Enkaku
  11. Firework Flower
  12. Foxglove
  13. Grand Volcania
  14. Honeysuckle
  15. Lavender
  16. Lilac
  17. Lily Of The Valley
  18. Lotus
  19. Manuka Flower
  20. Moon Blossom
  21. Moonflower
  22. Nightshade
  23. Orange Tulip
  24. Parasol Flower
  25. Pink Lily
  26. Purple Dahlia
  27. Rafflesia
  28. Rose
  29. Rosy Delight
  30. Serenity
  31. Soft Sunshine
  32. Sunflower
  33. Veinpetal

Fruit plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Apple
  2. Avocado
  3. Banana
  4. Blood Banana
  5. Blueberry
  6. Canary Melon
  7. Celestiberry
  8. Coconut
  9. Cranberry
  10. Crown Melon
  11. Dragon Fruit
  12. Durian
  13. Grand Tomato
  14. Grape
  15. Green Apple
  16. Hive Fruit
  17. Kiwi
  18. Lemon
  19. Lingonberry
  20. Loquat
  21. Mango
  22. Maple Apple
  23. Moon Mango
  24. Moon Melon
  25. Nectarine
  26. Papaya
  27. Passionfruit
  28. Peach
  29. Pear
  30. Pineapple
  31. Raspberry
  32. Starfruit
  33. Strawberry
  34. Sugar Apple
  35. Traveler's Fruit
  36. Watermelon

Fungus plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Glowshroom
  2. Horned Dinoshroom
  3. Mushroom
  4. Nectarshade

Leafy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Apple
  3. Beanstalk
  4. Bee Balm
  5. Blood Banana
  6. Blueberry
  7. Cacao
  8. Cantaloupe
  9. Cauliflower
  10. Celestiberry
  11. Cocovine
  12. Cranberry
  13. Eggplant
  14. Elephant Ears
  15. Firefly Fern
  16. Foxglove
  17. Giant Pinecone
  18. Grand Tomato
  19. Grape
  20. Green Apple
  21. Hive Fruit
  22. Honeysuckle
  23. Lilac
  24. Lily Of the Valley
  25. Lumira
  26. Mango
  27. Maple Apple
  28. Mint
  29. Moon Blossom
  30. Moon Mango
  31. Moonflower
  32. Nectarine
  33. Parasol Flower
  34. Peach
  35. Pineapple
  36. Pink Lily
  37. Pitcher Plant
  38. Pumpkin
  39. Purple Dahlia
  40. Rafflesia
  41. Raspberry
  42. Rose
  43. Rosy Delight
  44. Spiked Mango
  45. Starfruit
  46. Strawberry
  47. Sugar Apple
  48. Sunflower
  49. Tomato
  50. Traveler’s Fruit
  51. Twisted Tangle
  52. Watermelon

Night plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Blood Banana
  2. Celestiberry
  3. Glowshroom
  4. Mint
  5. Moon Blossom
  6. Moon Mango
  7. Moon Melon
  8. Moonflower
  9. Nightshade
  10. Starfruit

Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Amber Spine
  2. Bone Blossom
  3. Boneboo
  4. Firefly Fern
  5. Fossilight
  6. Grand Volcania
  7. Horned Dinoshroom
  8. Horsetail
  9. Lingonberry
  10. Paradise Petal
  11. Stonebite

Prickly plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Cactus
  3. Celestiberry
  4. Dragon Fruit
  5. Durian
  6. Horned Dinoshroom
  7. Nectar Thorn
  8. Pineapple
  9. Pricklefruit
  10. Prickly Pear
  11. Spiked Mango
  12. Twisted Tangle
  13. Venus Fly Trap

Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Carrot
  2. Chocolate Carrot
  3. Horsetail
  4. Mandrake
  5. Onion
  6. Rhubarb
  7. Tall Asparagus
  8. Taro Flower
  9. Wild Carrot

Sour plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Cranberry
  2. Lemon
  3. Passionfruit
  4. Starfruit

Spicy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Bell Pepper
  2. Cacao
  3. Cursed Fruit
  4. Dragon Pepper
  5. Ember Lily
  6. Grand Volcania
  7. Horned Dinoshroom
  8. Jalapeno
  9. Papaya
  10. Pepper

Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Bamboo
  2. Beanstalk
  3. Bendboo
  4. Boneboo
  5. Burning Bud
  6. Cocovine
  7. Dandelion
  8. Elephant Ears
  9. Firefly Fern
  10. Grand Volcania
  11. Horned Dinoshroom
  12. Lily Of The Valley
  13. Lotus
  14. Lucky Bamboo
  15. Mushroom
  16. Mutant Carrot
  17. Pitcher Plant
  18. Spring Onion
  19. Stonebite
  20. Sugarglaze
  21. Tall Asparagus
  22. Veinpetal

Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Avocado
  3. Banana
  4. Bell Pepper
  5. Blueberry
  6. Butternut Squash
  7. Cantaloupe
  8. Carrot
  9. Cauliflower
  10. Delphinium
  11. Elephant Ears
  12. Feijoa
  13. Green Apple
  14. Guanabana
  15. Kiwi
  16. Lily Of The Valley
  17. Loquat
  18. Parasol Flower
  19. Peace Lily
  20. Pear
  21. Pineapple
  22. Pitcher Plant
  23. Prickly Pear
  24. Rafflesia
  25. Rosy Delight
  26. Strawberry
  27. Sugar Apple
  28. Tomato
  29. Traveler's Fruit
  30. Watermelon
  31. Wild Carrot

Sweet plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Banana
  2. Blueberry
  3. Candy Blossom
  4. Candy Sunflower
  5. Chocolate Carrot
  6. Crown Melon
  7. Easter Egg
  8. Grape
  9. Mango
  10. Moon Melon
  11. Nectar Thorn
  12. Peach
  13. Pear
  14. Pineapple
  15. Raspberry
  16. Red Lollipop
  17. Romanesco
  18. Spiked Mango
  19. Starfruit
  20. Strawberry
  21. Sugar Apple
  22. Sugarglaze
  23. Watermelon

Toxic plants in Groww a Garden (GaG)

  1. Foxglove
  2. Nightshade

Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Banana
  2. Coconut
  3. Cocovine
  4. Dragon Fruit
  5. Durian
  6. Mango
  7. Papaya
  8. Parasol Flower
  9. Passionfruit
  10. Pineapple
  11. Starfruit
  12. Watermelon

Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Avocado
  2. Beanstalk
  3. Bell Pepper
  4. Carrot
  5. Cauliflower
  6. Chocolate Carrot
  7. Corn
  8. Dragon Pepper
  9. Eggplant
  10. Grand Tomato
  11. Jalapeno
  12. King Cabbage
  13. Mint
  14. Onion
  15. Pepper
  16. Pumpkin
  17. Rhubarb
  18. Tall Asparagus
  19. Taro Flower
  20. Tomato
  21. Violet Corn
  22. Wild Carrot

Woody plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Apple
  2. Avocado
  3. Cacao
  4. Coconut
  5. Cocovine
  6. Durian
  7. Feijoa
  8. Giant Pinecone
  9. Hive Fruit
  10. Kiwi
  11. Mango
  12. Maple Apple
  13. Moon Blossom
  14. Moon Mango
  15. Nectarine
  16. Papaya
  17. Peach
  18. Pear
  19. Rhubarb
  20. Traveler's Fruit

Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Dezen
  2. Enkaku
  3. Hinomai
  4. Lucky Bamboo
  5. Maple Apple
  6. Monoblooma
  7. Sakura Bush
  8. Serenity
  9. Soft Sunshine
  10. Spiked Mango
  11. Taro Flower
  12. Tranquil Bloom
  13. Zen Rocks
  14. Zenflare
