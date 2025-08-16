All plants in Grow a Garden (GaG). Every type in one place
In this guide we have gathered all plants in Grow a Garden. Finish the Beanstalk event with ease.
A new Grow a Garden event is here. To complete Beanstalk you need a lot of knowledge about all types of plants in GaG. We are here to help you with just that. Below you will find the list with every type of crop. A useful tool in the ongoing event. So, without further ado:
- Berry plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Blossom plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Candy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Fruit plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Fungus plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Leafy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Night plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Prickly plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Sour plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Spicy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Sweet plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Toxic plants in Groww a Garden (GaG)
- Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Woody plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Berry plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Blueberry
- Celestiberry
- Cranberry
- Elder Strawberry
- Grape
- Lingonberry
- Raspberry
- Strawberry
Blossom plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Bone Blossom
- Candy Blossom
- Cherry Blossom
- Moon Blossom
Candy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Easter Egg
- Red Lollipop
- Sugarglaze
Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Bee Balm
- Burning Bud
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Cherry Blossom
- Crocus
- Daffodil
- Delphinium
- Ember Lily
- Enkaku
- Firework Flower
- Foxglove
- Grand Volcania
- Honeysuckle
- Lavender
- Lilac
- Lily Of The Valley
- Lotus
- Manuka Flower
- Moon Blossom
- Moonflower
- Nightshade
- Orange Tulip
- Parasol Flower
- Pink Lily
- Purple Dahlia
- Rafflesia
- Rose
- Rosy Delight
- Serenity
- Soft Sunshine
- Sunflower
- Veinpetal
Fruit plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Apple
- Avocado
- Banana
- Blood Banana
- Blueberry
- Canary Melon
- Celestiberry
- Coconut
- Cranberry
- Crown Melon
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Grand Tomato
- Grape
- Green Apple
- Hive Fruit
- Kiwi
- Lemon
- Lingonberry
- Loquat
- Mango
- Maple Apple
- Moon Mango
- Moon Melon
- Nectarine
- Papaya
- Passionfruit
- Peach
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Raspberry
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
Fungus plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Glowshroom
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Mushroom
- Nectarshade
Leafy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Aloe Vera
- Apple
- Beanstalk
- Bee Balm
- Blood Banana
- Blueberry
- Cacao
- Cantaloupe
- Cauliflower
- Celestiberry
- Cocovine
- Cranberry
- Eggplant
- Elephant Ears
- Firefly Fern
- Foxglove
- Giant Pinecone
- Grand Tomato
- Grape
- Green Apple
- Hive Fruit
- Honeysuckle
- Lilac
- Lily Of the Valley
- Lumira
- Mango
- Maple Apple
- Mint
- Moon Blossom
- Moon Mango
- Moonflower
- Nectarine
- Parasol Flower
- Peach
- Pineapple
- Pink Lily
- Pitcher Plant
- Pumpkin
- Purple Dahlia
- Rafflesia
- Raspberry
- Rose
- Rosy Delight
- Spiked Mango
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Sunflower
- Tomato
- Traveler’s Fruit
- Twisted Tangle
- Watermelon
Night plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Blood Banana
- Celestiberry
- Glowshroom
- Mint
- Moon Blossom
- Moon Mango
- Moon Melon
- Moonflower
- Nightshade
- Starfruit
Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Amber Spine
- Bone Blossom
- Boneboo
- Firefly Fern
- Fossilight
- Grand Volcania
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Horsetail
- Lingonberry
- Paradise Petal
- Stonebite
Prickly plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Aloe Vera
- Cactus
- Celestiberry
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Nectar Thorn
- Pineapple
- Pricklefruit
- Prickly Pear
- Spiked Mango
- Twisted Tangle
- Venus Fly Trap
Root plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Carrot
- Chocolate Carrot
- Horsetail
- Mandrake
- Onion
- Rhubarb
- Tall Asparagus
- Taro Flower
- Wild Carrot
Sour plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Cranberry
- Lemon
- Passionfruit
- Starfruit
Spicy plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Bell Pepper
- Cacao
- Cursed Fruit
- Dragon Pepper
- Ember Lily
- Grand Volcania
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Jalapeno
- Papaya
- Pepper
Stalky plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Bamboo
- Beanstalk
- Bendboo
- Boneboo
- Burning Bud
- Cocovine
- Dandelion
- Elephant Ears
- Firefly Fern
- Grand Volcania
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Lily Of The Valley
- Lotus
- Lucky Bamboo
- Mushroom
- Mutant Carrot
- Pitcher Plant
- Spring Onion
- Stonebite
- Sugarglaze
- Tall Asparagus
- Veinpetal
Summer plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Aloe Vera
- Avocado
- Banana
- Bell Pepper
- Blueberry
- Butternut Squash
- Cantaloupe
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Delphinium
- Elephant Ears
- Feijoa
- Green Apple
- Guanabana
- Kiwi
- Lily Of The Valley
- Loquat
- Parasol Flower
- Peace Lily
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Pitcher Plant
- Prickly Pear
- Rafflesia
- Rosy Delight
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Tomato
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
- Wild Carrot
Sweet plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Banana
- Blueberry
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Crown Melon
- Easter Egg
- Grape
- Mango
- Moon Melon
- Nectar Thorn
- Peach
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Raspberry
- Red Lollipop
- Romanesco
- Spiked Mango
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Sugarglaze
- Watermelon
Toxic plants in Groww a Garden (GaG)
- Foxglove
- Nightshade
Tropical crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Banana
- Coconut
- Cocovine
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Mango
- Papaya
- Parasol Flower
- Passionfruit
- Pineapple
- Starfruit
- Watermelon
Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Avocado
- Beanstalk
- Bell Pepper
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Corn
- Dragon Pepper
- Eggplant
- Grand Tomato
- Jalapeno
- King Cabbage
- Mint
- Onion
- Pepper
- Pumpkin
- Rhubarb
- Tall Asparagus
- Taro Flower
- Tomato
- Violet Corn
- Wild Carrot
Woody plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Apple
- Avocado
- Cacao
- Coconut
- Cocovine
- Durian
- Feijoa
- Giant Pinecone
- Hive Fruit
- Kiwi
- Mango
- Maple Apple
- Moon Blossom
- Moon Mango
- Nectarine
- Papaya
- Peach
- Pear
- Rhubarb
- Traveler's Fruit
Zen plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Dezen
- Enkaku
- Hinomai
- Lucky Bamboo
- Maple Apple
- Monoblooma
- Sakura Bush
- Serenity
- Soft Sunshine
- Spiked Mango
- Taro Flower
- Tranquil Bloom
- Zen Rocks
- Zenflare
