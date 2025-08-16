All you need to know about Candy and Flower in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Grow a Garden (GaG) features many types of plants (some more real than others). Candy and Flower are among them. Let’s learn a little bit about them.

Damian Gacek

All you need to know about Candy and Flower in Grow a Garden (GaG), image source: Image by ChatGPT.
With the upcoming “index of plants” in Beanstalk event, it semes that Grow a Garden will become easier to navigate. At the same time, it makes us want to collect them all, right? That’s why let’s talk about various Grow a Garden plants. We have already written about Berry and Blossom. Now it is time to dive into the next 2 categories – Candy and Flower.

All Candy crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Candy Blossom
  2. Candy Sunflower
  3. Chocolate Carrot
  4. Easter Egg
  5. Red Lollipop
  6. Sugarglaze

For those who cultivate Candy type of crops, a Giant Ant is a must. While they can duplicate any crop, they have even more percent of chance to do that with Candy crops.

All Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.

  1. Bee Balm
  2. Burning Bud
  3. Candy Blossom
  4. Candy Sunflower
  5. Cherry Blossom
  6. Crocus
  7. Daffodil
  8. Delphinium
  9. Ember Lily
  10. Enkaku
  11. Firework Flower
  12. Foxglove
  13. Grand Volcania
  14. Honeysuckle
  15. Lavender
  16. Lilac
  17. Lily Of The Valley
  18. Lotus
  19. Manuka Flower
  20. Moon Blossom
  21. Moonflower
  22. Nightshade
  23. Orange Tulip
  24. Parasol Flower
  25. Pink Lily
  26. Purple Dahlia
  27. Rafflesia
  28. Rose
  29. Rosy Delight
  30. Serenity
  31. Soft Sunshine
  32. Sunflower
  33. Veinpetal

Flower is a massive category with 42 elements. If you decide to grow it, you will need a Flower Froster Sprinkler. It increases growth speed of flowers. It is not all, though. It also applies frozen mutation. Petal Bee can prove useful too, because it has a small chance for a flower to remain after being harvested.

Now you know everything what is worth knowing about Candy and Flower types. Of course, we encourage you to visit our other guides.

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

