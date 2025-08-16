All you need to know about Candy and Flower in Grow a Garden (GaG)

With the upcoming “index of plants” in Beanstalk event, it semes that Grow a Garden will become easier to navigate. At the same time, it makes us want to collect them all, right? That’s why let’s talk about various Grow a Garden plants. We have already written about Berry and Blossom. Now it is time to dive into the next 2 categories – Candy and Flower.

All Candy crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Candy Blossom Candy Sunflower Chocolate Carrot Easter Egg Red Lollipop Sugarglaze

For those who cultivate Candy type of crops, a Giant Ant is a must. While they can duplicate any crop, they have even more percent of chance to do that with Candy crops.

All Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.

Bee Balm Burning Bud Candy Blossom Candy Sunflower Cherry Blossom Crocus Daffodil Delphinium Ember Lily Enkaku Firework Flower Foxglove Grand Volcania Honeysuckle Lavender Lilac Lily Of The Valley Lotus Manuka Flower Moon Blossom Moonflower Nightshade Orange Tulip Parasol Flower Pink Lily Purple Dahlia Rafflesia Rose Rosy Delight Serenity Soft Sunshine Sunflower Veinpetal

Flower is a massive category with 42 elements. If you decide to grow it, you will need a Flower Froster Sprinkler. It increases growth speed of flowers. It is not all, though. It also applies frozen mutation. Petal Bee can prove useful too, because it has a small chance for a flower to remain after being harvested.

Now you know everything what is worth knowing about Candy and Flower types. Of course, we encourage you to visit our other guides.