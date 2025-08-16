All you need to know about Candy and Flower in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Grow a Garden (GaG) features many types of plants (some more real than others). Candy and Flower are among them. Let’s learn a little bit about them.
With the upcoming “index of plants” in Beanstalk event, it semes that Grow a Garden will become easier to navigate. At the same time, it makes us want to collect them all, right? That’s why let’s talk about various Grow a Garden plants. We have already written about Berry and Blossom. Now it is time to dive into the next 2 categories – Candy and Flower.
All Candy crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Easter Egg
- Red Lollipop
- Sugarglaze
For those who cultivate Candy type of crops, a Giant Ant is a must. While they can duplicate any crop, they have even more percent of chance to do that with Candy crops.
All Flower plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.
- Bee Balm
- Burning Bud
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Cherry Blossom
- Crocus
- Daffodil
- Delphinium
- Ember Lily
- Enkaku
- Firework Flower
- Foxglove
- Grand Volcania
- Honeysuckle
- Lavender
- Lilac
- Lily Of The Valley
- Lotus
- Manuka Flower
- Moon Blossom
- Moonflower
- Nightshade
- Orange Tulip
- Parasol Flower
- Pink Lily
- Purple Dahlia
- Rafflesia
- Rose
- Rosy Delight
- Serenity
- Soft Sunshine
- Sunflower
- Veinpetal
Flower is a massive category with 42 elements. If you decide to grow it, you will need a Flower Froster Sprinkler. It increases growth speed of flowers. It is not all, though. It also applies frozen mutation. Petal Bee can prove useful too, because it has a small chance for a flower to remain after being harvested.
Now you know everything what is worth knowing about Candy and Flower types. Of course, we encourage you to visit our other guides.