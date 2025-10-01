Arma Reforger drops us into a strange world of brain rot. The “supporter pack” delivers froggy propaganda and ASMR loops straight to battle-hardened soldiers

Arma Reforger started out as a testing ground for Arma 4 and the new Enfusion Engine, but it’s come a long way since then. Sure, it’s still smaller than Arma 3, but the modding community can go wild with it. After many updates, a PS5 launch, and now even a single-player campaign called Omega that’s ready to try out, there’s plenty to explore. And if you’re a super devoted fan, you can grab the latest supporter pack, a totally brainroty one.

The frog has landed

The cherished meme just got to a whole new level. Refrogger Supporter Pack for Arma Reforger was released yesterday on Steam with some of the strangest exclusive digital goodies the Arma series has ever seen.

Source: X @ArmaPlatform

According to the description, it comes with in-game wallpapers with “ridiculous frog propaganda,” printable posters, a thank-you video from Bohemia Interactive devs, and some ASMR(ma) loops to calm your mind. Not sure what that Arma ambient audio would sound like, maybe the gentle chop of UH-1 Huey rotor blades in the distance, or the soft crackle of a field radio.

Source: Steam

There are three different pricing tiers – $3.99, $9.99 and $19.99 – but no matter which one you pick, you’ll get the exact same items. Like most supporter packs, it’s just a bundle of little digital extras, but I’m sure some people won’t mind dropping a few bucks for that sweet frogtastic content.