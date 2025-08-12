When is the next golden blitz on Monopoly GO? Be ready later this week

Monopoly Go is a mobile version of the well-known board game called Monopoly. The basics are simple – you have to build your own business from scratch. This title gained huge popularity among the players. Developers constantly implement new content. Additionally, regularly scheduled events are part of the offering, including the highly anticipated Golden Blitz event. Many fans are now seeking information regarding the timing of the next iteration of this event. So, when does it begin? All signs indicate that we will not have to wait long.

When is the next Golden Blitz on Monopoly GO? It may be coming soon

Golden Blitz is a unique event that allows you to sell two specific golden stickers that are not tradable normally. So, this is an ideal opportunity to exchange stickers with other players. However, there are two problem – it’s time-limited event and you can trade only two specific Stickers.

There is good news however – this event is quite common nowadays. We had it past weekend and we can assume that another edition is on the way. Why? On the official Discord server, you can find a poll where players choose what stickers will be included in the next event.

Related:Looking for “Walk the…” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

This poll ended yesterday so you can't vote anymore. But you can see the winners. So, in the future edition of the Golden Blitz event, you will be able to exchange the following stickers.

Set 15 - Camp Besties Set 16 - Rickety Rockers

Normally, events start shortly after the poll ends. And this time it's the same. Developers announced on Facebook that Golden Blitz “will start in a few days”. It’s possible that the event will take place later this week. You can even find rumors online according to which it will begin August 14, 2025, at 9am EDT. However, you must look forward to an official date.