Witcher 4 hype meets reality as CD Projekt Red comments on gamescom 2025

After fan theories began circulating online, CD Projekt Red shared a statement with GRYOnline.pl, explaining that gamescom meetings do not mean fans have anything to look forward to at the conference. After the announcement of The Witcher 4 at last year’s Game Awards showcase, it's understandable that fans have been clamoring for more info. Tech demos just a few months ago gave a deeper look at how The Witcher 4 will work, and this may have set an unusual precedent for how often fans can expect to learn more.

CD Projekt Red does not want to give fans the wrong impression about gamescom. As any Hollow Knight: Silksong fans know, the expectations of learning more, only to be let down, are not fun feelings. So, rather than let the theories proliferate and excitement grow only to eventually be let down, CD Projekt Red decided to clarify, with this statement: “CD Projekt Red has been meeting with investors for many years at industry events such as gamescom, GDC, and formerly E3. This is a regular part of our investor relations activities and should not be treated as a sign of extraordinary events,” via GRYOnline.pl.

While it’s easy to connect the dots that a developer would be at a convention because they are showing something, that is not the only reason they will attend an event. Meeting with investors is important when making a game of this scale. Plus, The Witcher 4 was only announced less than a year ago. The earliest estimates put a release sometime in 2027, based on CD Projekt’s previous titles, barring any delays. To announce anything now would only continue to build hype when fans still need to be patient for years, which is not always a reliable combo.

After the chaotic launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it would not be surprising for CD Projekt Red to take their time with The Witcher 4. While Cyberpunk has been able to claw back its reputation now, many fans will already be wary of a similar experience. Players may not be as forgiving if this launch is also a disaster, so everyone involved, fans included, will need to be patient.