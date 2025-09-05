Where to watch the Twilight Saga for free? A marathon lasting several days to kick off “hoa hoa hoa season”

September is here, which means that “hoa hoa hoa season,” the favorite time of Twilight Saga fans, has begun. It's the perfect time to revisit the romance between Bella and Edward, whether in novel or film form, because we'll have to wait a little longer for the animated series based on Midnight Sun, which recounts the events from Edward's perspective.

Where to watch the Twilight Saga for free?

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Twilight novel. To celebrate, a great surprise has been prepared for fans of the series – the Twilight Saga will be available to watch for free on YouTube. A free marathon of all five films, which will be shown on a loop, will take place from September 7 at 12:00 PM PT through September 14 at 11:59 PM PT on the official Twilight YouTube channel. You can find the Twilight Saga stream here.

Where to watch the Twilight Saga?

If not on YouTube, where else can you watch movies starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart? All movies can be purchased or rented on VOD services such as Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Spectrum, and Plex. The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 and Part 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.

The Twilight Saga returns to theaters

But that's not all. As part of the 20th anniversary of the Twilight Saga, it will return to theaters nationwide from October 29 to November 2. Twilight will be in theaters on October 29, New Moon on October 30, Eclipse on October 31, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 on November 1, and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 on November 2.