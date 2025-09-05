How to fix not working controller in Silksong (Xbbox, DualSense and more)

From time to time, the game is so popular that it can crash Steam. However, it is extremely rare that it kills all platforms. That is the case with Silksong, a long-waited continuation to Hollow Knight, as Nintendo eShop, PlayStation and Microsoft Stores had no chance either. Of course, now the issue is fixed, and we all can enjoy the game… unless your controller is not working. Some players report problems with their gamepads. Let’s check out how to fix them.

How to fix controller issues in Silksong

Of course, probably the most popular controllers used on PC right now are those from Xbox and PS5 (DualSense). However, fixes presented below should work for all types of devices. There are a few possible solutions that can help if your gamepad is not working.

If you have more than one device connected to your PC, disconnect all except the one you want to use in the game. Check if the controller is visible for the game at all. You can do that in the settings. If it is not, disconnect it and connect once again. Turn off or on Steam input for your controller. Go to Steam settings and pick “Controller” tab to toggle this setting. Don’t touch your mouse once in-game, as it can disconnect the controller.

Sadly, even once your controller is properly connected, some features may not work as intended. Let’s hope that it will be addressed in one of the later patches.

Once you manage to defeat the controller boss, we encourage you to look at our other guides. We will help you find Hokers or defeat Moorwing. There is also a map to guide you. Good luck during your adventures!