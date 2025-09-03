Don’t count on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 - here’s what we know about TSITP future

We have bad news for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty who were hoping for a season 4 of the Prime Video hit. The series is based on Jenny Han's books, and there are only three in the series, which translates to only three seasons. So there is no material that could be used to create new episodes about the story of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

When talking about the number of seasons in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jenny Han said that three is the perfect number for both the books and the TSITP TV show. Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is an adaptation of the last novel, titled We'll Always Have Summer, and is the finale of the Prime Video TV series.

Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me.

What will happen to The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) after season 3?

Season 3 of the hit Prime Video TV series is set to end on September 17, when the final episode will be released. There are no further plans to continue production at this time, but Han has not completely dashed fans' hopes, as she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a sequel. The author stated, “Never say never – I never do.” She added that if the right story comes along, she may return to TSITP.

If the story is there, then I’m there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.

A lot also depends on the stars of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but they seem open to returning, especially Lola Tung, who confessed in an interview with EW that she would love to return to TSITP.