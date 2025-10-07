Where A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place on the Game of Thrones timeline explained

When do the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms take place? The Game of Thrones universe timeline explained.

Game of Thrones universe will soon see its third TV series. Following Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to premiere in January 2026.

It will be set in the time when the Targaryens still sat on the Iron Throne. Two unusual heroes wandered Westeros: the naive but brave knight Duncan the Tall and his small squire Egg. “Great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is praised by George R.R. Martin, who has already seen the TV series based on his novellas: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight.

When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set in the Game of Thrones universe?

Viewers will probably be interested in where the new TV series is set on the Game of Thrones timeline – do the events precede all previous productions, take place somewhere in the middle, or perhaps after everything? We are eager to explain.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and nearly 50 years after the death of the last Targaryen dragon, which is about 70 years after the Dance of the Dragons.

As a result, the TV series promises to be a completely new experience in Westeros, as it will largely be devoid of fantasy elements, such as dragons, which were important in both previous TV series. The setting of the TV show is simply reminiscent of “14th century Britain.” There will be no magic, no fight for the throne, which is central to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, and no political battles. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will take viewers far away from “the lords and ladies, the kings and queens,” and focus on an ordinary people.

