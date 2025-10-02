Who Nocries is. The phenomenon of the most popular CS2 American player

Counter-Strike 2 has one of the biggest communities in gaming. Valve’s FPS gathers over million concurrent players every day (via SteamDB). There are many talented people out there. However, some of them spark controversies. We can count nocries among them, one of the best players in North America. So, let’s learn who he is and why his gameplay is judged by others.

Who nocries is? Controversial CS2 player tested

Nocries is one of the most recognizable CS2 players right now. He appeared from nowhere and almost instantly reached the top of FACEIT’s North American leatherboards with almost 4300 ELO. His stats are impressive – he has 1,37 K/D, 60% headshot rate and 75% won matches. Of course, many clips with his gameplay were published on the Internet.

His surprising “career” sparked a discussion across CS2 community. Some people accuse him of cheating while others say that he is a great player with a future in e-sport.

The voices were so loud that FACEIT invited nocries to their New York headquarters to verify his gameplay. He accepted the offer and took part in several matches, using hardware with special anti-cheat set up. His stats proved that he is not a fraud with 23 average kills and 1,63 K/D. So, we can assume that he’s clear.

Source: X | FACEIT CS2

At this point, it looks like nocries has won the battle and proven to everyone that he’s not cheating. So, he has a chance to build career in e-sport. However, there are still some rumors on social media that he is cheating. It seems that no matter what, nocries will be closely watched by many people.