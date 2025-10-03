After five years, we've finally learned the ending of Ghost of Tsushima's main character's story. Secret quest from Ghost of Yotei reveals it

Ghost of Yotei is finally out, and players can dive into Atsu's story. As expected, Sucker Punch studio has delivered an open world full of intriguing secrets. Particularly interesting is one quest in the game that reveals what happened to Jin Sakai, the main protagonist of the first installment of the series.

Warning! This news contains spoilers from Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei. You read at your own responsibility.

If you've finished Ghost of Tsushima, you probably know that the finale left Jin Sakai's story open-ended. We didn't find out what happened to him after the confrontation with Lord Shimura. Now, thanks to Ghost of Yotei, the situation has changed a bit. During the side quest "The Storm Blade," Atsu searches through the belongings of a deceased warrior. As you might guess, they belonged to the protagonist of the first game.

Sakai ultimately became the first shinobi. He sailed to the island of Ezo to escape from the Shogun. There, he eventually died. This is still only very general information. Details regarding the causes of his death are missing. Of course, it can also be assumed that additional secrets concerning Jin Sakai can be discovered in the game world.

Whether or not the creators decided to give us more details about Sakai's fate, it's definitely a nod to those who played Ghost of Tsushima.