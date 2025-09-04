Developers on difficulty in Cronos The New Dawn. The reason why you can’t change it until NG+

September 2025 is a month with some really big releases when it comes to horror games. Silent Hill f will be launched on September 25, but players who purchased the pre-released Deluxe version of Cronos The New Dawn can already explore this dangerous and terrifying world (others will have to wait until tomorrow). What surprised many people, however, was the fact that the game does not allow you to set any difficulty level. One of the developers have commented on why this decision was made.

The reason why you can't change difficulty in Cronos The New Dawn

What immediately struck the first Cronos: The New Dawn players was the inability to select a difficulty level at the start of the game. This is because the developers did not include the option to change it… at the beginning. It becomes available later, once you complete the game.

Why did Bloober Team decide to take this step? Fortunately, we know the answer, thanks to one of the studio’s employees who commented on the matter on Discord. Bloober_Luke replied that

the intention was to design the game as a challenging survival horror around one difficulty level to also approach survival aspect from this direction

Opinions on this may vary, but thanks to this hand-tailored difficulty level, developers wanted to make the game challenging and fair at the same time. So, we should at least test this solution before judging.

Fortunately, if you feel that the game is too easy, you can select the hard mode in New Game+. In this mode, drops of items and ammo will differ significantly from regular gameplay. Moreover, if you feel that the difficulty level is indeed too high, you will be able to freely change it without any obstacles.

Although the official release of Cronos The New Dawn is on September 5, players are already sharing their opinions about it. At the moment, the game has over 300 reviews on Steam, 85% of which are positive. Our reviewer also enjoyed Cronos but noticed some flaws. The negatives mainly concern performance issues, especially when it comes to ray tracing.