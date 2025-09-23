Will Ananta have multiplayer? All you need to know about co-op

Today, a new trailer for what was formerly known as Project Mugen, now known as Ananta, premiered, sparking excitement among millions of followers about the upcoming game. It’s often referred to as a mix of Grand Theft Auto and Spider-Man, but with a Genshin Impact aesthetic. It shouldn’t be surprising that this combo of gameplay and style would be incredibly popular. Of course, players have a wide range of questions. Will Ananta come to consoles? What kind of monetization will this free-to-play game have? But one other question has exciting potential: Will Ananta feature multiplayer?

Will Ananta have multiplayer? There is hope for this highly requested feature

As this is an upcoming game, there are plenty of missing details and unanswered questions. Today’s trailer didn’t reveal specifics about the multiplayer options, and we still don’t even have a release date or release window, so there’s no telling when we will have exact answers to some of these questions. But there are some possibilities we can rule out.

Thanks to an interview with PCGamesN from October 2023, we know a few things about how Ananta’s multiplayer could work. The interview was with Ananta’s lead producer, Ash Qi, who said at the time that the game would have multiplayer components, but that it would have “a strong focus on solo play.” Qi also clarifies that Ananta is “not a MMORPG…” Therefore, unless there have been any major changes in the development of Ananta over the last two years, we can at least rely on this information to some degree.

Related:Is Ananta a gacha game? The answer is not so simple

Although it is not easy to find any other confirmation online. As part of today’s new trailer, Ananta’s publisher, Netease, posted a press release on their website, which has no mention of multiplayer or co-op components. Ananta’s website also has no mention of multiplayer elements, as far as I can tell. This could be because the multiplayer has been dropped since 2023, or it could be that both publisher and developer are trying to temper expectations. Even from that 2023 interview, Ananta isn’t going to be massively multiplayer in any way; it will still focus on the single-player experience. So, neither party would want to set players' expectations too high for the multiplayer possibilities.

Ultimately, we will have to wait for more information about Ananta and what its multiplayer could look like, if it does end up having multiplayer. Allowing players to join each other's games is not something done on a whim; it requires a significant amount of development time and energy. You may recall that CD Projekt Red once had plans for multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077, but after the initial disastrous launch, it has since pushed that component to the upcoming sequel. Thankfully, for the people working on it, Ananta appears to be drawing a crowd, whether it has multiplayer or not.