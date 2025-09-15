How to open and complete Tipping Point Bunker in Borderlands 4

If you ask anyone about the most iconic looter shooter, probably majority of people will answer “Borderlands.” Recently, a new addition to the franchise was released – Borderlands 4. It is full of enemies and loot to get. Some of the bosses are easy to find, like Sidney Pointy Legs, others are hidden, though. One of the locations that is hard to get into is Tipping Point Order Bunker. If you are puzzled by it or can’t progress, we have some tips for you.

How to open Tipping Point Bunker in Borderlands 4

To open Tipping Point Bunker in Borderlands 4, you need to complete one of the main quests – One Fell Swoop.

Tipping Point Bunker is in the southeastern part of the map in the region called Idolator’s Noose. To enter it, you need to find a hidden passage, left from the main bunker door. Look for the big, round ventilation system. The blades of the fan don’t work, so you can pass through it.

Go there!Borderlands 4, developer: Gearbox Software

Jump on the platform before the “red” fan. Now, jump to the room near the ceiling. You should find a machine there, just like the one in the picture below.

Source: Borderlands 4, developer: Gearbox Software

If you can’t see it, it means that you have not finished the required mission.

Now, take the container from the machine and jump down the hole in the floor. Run to the bunker door and throw the flask at it. It will dissolve its armor and the passage will open.

How to progress through Tipping Point Bunker in Borderlands 4

If you would like to see more guides and news like this, consider joining our community on Google News. It will support our work and help us bring you more Borderlands 4 articles.

After entering the bunker, turn left, and next right. Watch out for enemies in the room with golden balls. Go through the door with yellow triangles above it. There is a console in the middle of the next big room. You need a canister to activate it. It is in the corner, behind the production line (after entering the room, it will be on your left side). Now, press the button on the console to open the door. In the next room, you need to repeat the process. The canister is on the production line and the console is in the room above the hall. Now, go to the newly opened area across the room (from the console). Climb on the elevator and the walls to reach the room above. Finally, resupply in the vending machines and slide down to the boss fight. Good luck.