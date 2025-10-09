Xbox Game Pass PC adds two legendary Baldur’s Gate titles

Yesterday, Microsoft dropped a list of games they're rolling out for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of October. Today, two of them have been made available to PC players. These are Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, which are remastered versions of the iconic RPG games developed by Overhaul Games.

The remastered Baldur's Gate games feature updated graphics adapted to modern standards. The developers have upgraded the resolution and allow us to freely zoom in and out with the camera. The effects accompanying spellcasting have also been improved, and the interface has been unified across both games. New cutscenes complement the visual enhancements.

These games have also received new content. The first installment of the series now has three new characters you can add to your team, along with some quests and new places to explore. The second part of the series introduced another character, bringing in a fresh storyline with it.

Nevertheless, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition are essentially the same beloved titles as they were years ago. The developers didn't mess with the storyline, and aside from a few tweaks like quick item collection and a fast save button, they didn't really change the gameplay mechanics either.