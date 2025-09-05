How to defeat Moorwing in Silksong. Tips to survive the fight

Hollow Knight Silksong has finally become a reality. Almost eight years after the release of Hollow Knight, players are able to enjoy the game and explore its mysterious world with Hornet (yesterday’s release was so popular that it caused global crash). As befits Metroidvania, one of the important aspects of this genre is boss battles. Some of them are really hard, Moorwing has already caused problems for a large number of people. While you won't be able to defeat him in co-op, we, as your companions, will give you a number of tips that will help you emerge victorious from this battle.

How to defeat Moorwing in Hollow Knight Silksong

Moorwing is a flying boss that can deal a lot of damage – its attacks can take away two health points at once (a map and compass may come in handy to find this opponent). It is one of the first enemies that really gives you a hard time. Below you will find some tips on how to survive and be victorious in this combat.

All Moorwing attacks

Blade attack – the boss will lower himself and create a projectile that will move along the ground. After a moment, it will fly high into the air. Dive attack – Moorwing will begin charging in the air. It will lower its flight to hit Hornet. Scissor attack – when the opponent opens its mouth, after a moment it will start swinging its legs, performing quick blows close to the ground. Blade boomerang – after the boss is stunned for the first time, it will shoot two blade attacks that after some time circle in the air and go back toward the boss. Double blade attack – when Moorwing points its abdomen upward while in the air, it will fire two blades, that go sideways. After hitting the ground, they will turn around and, when they collide with each other, they will move in the opposite directions from the one in which they were moving.

To defeat Moorwing be patient

Always look for an opportunity to attack it. While it's charging, you can perform a dive attack and bounce off its head but watch out. It is easy to miss the target and receive 2 damage.

The enemy often attacks with multiple blade attacks. When it uses them, keep moving and jumping, and when the projectiles disappear, hit the boss in the head. During the scissor attack, keep your distance and don't stand on the ground, but attack from the air.

Don't forget to heal yourself, it is good to do that mid-air and when the boss falls and is stunned. This is the best time to repair your health. Sometimes it's even worth sacrificing all your Silk to heal yourself for one missing HP, as this gives you a chance to survive three hits instead of just two.

If you're having trouble defeating this boss solo, there is a knight in the room before the boss arena. You can ask him for help to fight Moorwing with you, which will make the fight easier.