Anno 117 does not have a classic finale. You man not even notice that the story has ended

Anno 117 has two story campaigns and two protagonists. Nevertheless, the end of the campaign can be abrupt as well as easy to miss.
The campaign in Anno 117 serves primarily as a tutorial. It consists of several tasks that have to be completed in a specific order, throughout a few chapters and acts. However, in the third act, the structure of the campaign suddenly changes drastically, which may be confusing for an unaware player. In this text, you will learn about the conclusion of the campaign in Anno 117.
The page contains plot spoilers.
The campaign in Anno 117 is divided into acts. The first act tells the story of your management of the city of Juliana in Latium province until you are exiled by the new emperor, Calidus. The second act focuses on managing the distant province of Albion and the military conflict with the local Celts and their leader, Voada. After defeating Voada or achieving peace by completing three diplomatic missions, Emperor Calidus will allow you to return to Latium, where the campaign will conclude.
Upon returning to Latium, you will have a triumph ceremony and reclaim Juliana. Then, you will have a personal audience with the emperor, who will allow you to choose one of three rewards – an excellent and unique warship, one hundred thousand denarii, or the release of your main advisor, Ben-Baalion, from captivity (releasing him will not bring you any rewards, and once he is free, Ben-Baalion will stay with you of his own will).
After receiving the award, you may notice that you suddenly stopped receiving storyline quests. Contrary to appearances and despite the lack of end credits, the story has just come to an end - the war with Voada was the last challenge on your path, and the triumph was the conclusion of the story. The game does not have a third act, and after completing the second act, the campaign immediately shifts to sandbox mode. This also means that you will not experience the resolution of some of the story threads from the first act of the campaign, such as the fate of the family of the previous, deceased emperor. The storyline has concluded, and you are left with only continuing the save file as you wish and completing side quests for other leaders or starting a new game anew in the free play mode.
