Easiest way to fully optimize production in Anno 117

An integral part of building the economy in Anno 117 is creating production chains, which are required for manufacturing almost all goods in the game. Each production chain requires several types of buildings that produce a specific resource or process it into another. However, each building has a different processing time, which you need to consider to ensure optimal production. In this text, you will learn how to build, optimize, and synchronize production chains in Anno 117.

How do production chains work?

By clicking on the icon of any unlocked good on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen, the game will display its full production chain. You will see all the resources required to create that good and the order in which they are processed. By clicking on the icon of one of these resources, you can place a building that produces it.

To have a functioning production chain, you must have access to all the necessary resources. You can produce them yourself or use trade or import it from another island you own. Resources must be located in your trading post or one of the warehouses - so remember to build the latter at fairly regular intervals.

We also recommend:

How to synchronize a production chain?

A very important mechanic is the processing time of buildings. Each building operates at a different speed, and producing one ton of a resource takes a different amount of time. An optimal production chain therefore requires considering production time so that buildings always have something to process and no unused resources are left behind. Basic production chains are simple – a lumberjack's hut produces one ton of wood every 30 seconds, and a sawmill produces one ton of planks also every 30 seconds. Therefore, it is enough to build an identical number of lumberjack huts and sawmills for the chain to work perfectly.

More advanced chains consist of buildings with different processing times. For example, producing a ton of garum requires a ton of mackerel and a ton of salt. Collecting a ton of salt takes 30 seconds, catching a ton of mackerel takes 60 seconds, and producing a ton of garum from them takes 90 seconds. To optimize this chain, you need to ensure that each required resource is produced every 30 seconds. To achieve this, you need to build one saltworks, two mackerel sheds, and three garum factories. 60 seconds divided by two buildings gives 30 seconds, and 90 seconds divided by three buildings also gives 30 seconds. Remember the most important rule – the longer the production time, the more production buildings you need.