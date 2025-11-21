Easiest way to fully optimize production in Anno 117

Anno 117's gameplay is based on creating production chains of various goods. Here's how to ensure maximum production and efficiency.
An integral part of building the economy in Anno 117 is creating production chains, which are required for manufacturing almost all goods in the game. Each production chain requires several types of buildings that produce a specific resource or process it into another. However, each building has a different processing time, which you need to consider to ensure optimal production. In this text, you will learn how to build, optimize, and synchronize production chains in Anno 117.
By clicking on the icon of any unlocked good on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen, the game will display its full production chain. You will see all the resources required to create that good and the order in which they are processed. By clicking on the icon of one of these resources, you can place a building that produces it.
To have a functioning production chain, you must have access to all the necessary resources. You can produce them yourself or use trade or import it from another island you own. Resources must be located in your trading post or one of the warehouses - so remember to build the latter at fairly regular intervals.
We also recommend:
A very important mechanic is the processing time of buildings. Each building operates at a different speed, and producing one ton of a resource takes a different amount of time. An optimal production chain therefore requires considering production time so that buildings always have something to process and no unused resources are left behind. Basic production chains are simple – a lumberjack's hut produces one ton of wood every 30 seconds, and a sawmill produces one ton of planks also every 30 seconds. Therefore, it is enough to build an identical number of lumberjack huts and sawmills for the chain to work perfectly.
More advanced chains consist of buildings with different processing times. For example, producing a ton of garum requires a ton of mackerel and a ton of salt. Collecting a ton of salt takes 30 seconds, catching a ton of mackerel takes 60 seconds, and producing a ton of garum from them takes 90 seconds. To optimize this chain, you need to ensure that each required resource is produced every 30 seconds. To achieve this, you need to build one saltworks, two mackerel sheds, and three garum factories. 60 seconds divided by two buildings gives 30 seconds, and 90 seconds divided by three buildings also gives 30 seconds. Remember the most important rule – the longer the production time, the more production buildings you need.
0
Author: Filip Melzacki
English Philology student. Has been working at Gamepressure since 2020. He started in the Encyclopedia, in the following years he moved to the translation department, and then to the Guides. A fan of indie games, RPGs, tactical games and platformers. In his free time, he sings and swims. He still dreams of a DnD campaign that could recreate the magic of his first one.
Powerful weapon from ARC Raiders got heavily nerfed. Players don't like that, but they are delighted that the devs granted an unusual request
Disney accused of „stealing” fan film choreography for Star Wars Visions
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide