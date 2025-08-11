One scene from Death Stranding 2's finale will be seen by only a few. It requires throwing a fight that's almost impossible to lose

Death Stranding 2 features much more action than the previous game, which is evident in the increased number of boss fights. The game also includes a useful feature for more casual players called Pretend You Won, which lets you skip a boss fight and automatically progress after dying. One of the bosses, however, will not take such a defeat too well.

Warning - this page contains massive spoilers regarding the endgame of Death Stranding 2!

Special dialogue for an almost impossible failure

To no one’s surprise, that opponent is Higgs - the game’s main antagonist and final boss. Throughout the story, the villain displays an obsession with Sam - a mix of hatred, warped attachment, and a penchant for breaking the fourth wall. This dynamic reaches its peak in the finale, during the duel between Sam and Higgs... unless the player dies in the final phase and opts to skip the fight.

This scenario is nearly impossible - the final phase is basically an interactive cutscene, and the only way to lose is by failing the QTE or just standing still while Higgs wails on you with his guitar for several minutes. Moreover, this dialogue can only be seen once - once it plays, the Pretend You Won option disappears for all future attempts at the fight. Only a fraction of players will therefore see this secret.

The hidden dialogue was shared on YouTube by the user RoxVHS. Just like every time the Pretend You Won option is used, the game begins a slideshow recounting the events of the fight - but this time, Higgs suddenly turns to address both Sam and the player. He expresses his disappointment - he worked so hard to prepare an unforgettable duel for Sam, and now he wants to skip it?

Here you are, trying to weasel out of this glorious boss fight. Are you really just gonna up and quit? Huh? Admit you ain't good enough? Then act like you did that shit for real? I mean, is the long and storied history we share worth so goddamn little to you? Show a little consideration for a man's feelings, why don'tcha?

At the end of Higgs’ monologue, the game gives the player another chance to decide. You can definitely decide that you've had enough and want to skip the fight, or change your decision and try again. Considering the circumstances of the final confrontation, it's hard to blame Higgs for intervening. He knows his end is near, and who in his place wouldn’t want to go out in a spectacular electric guitar-axe duel combined with a rock concert heralding the apocalypse?