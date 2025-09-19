You will get your icon pack in EA FC 26 soon. Wait for this pre order reward a little bit longer

It is somewhat of a tradition that players who pre-order EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA) games receive early access before the official release. This is also the case with FC 26, which will be available to everyone on September 26, 2025. Those who purchase the Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, can jump into the game today, September 19, 2025. In addition to early access, players will also receive a number of rewards, such as FC Points or a pack containing an icon card. The problem is that although players can already play the game, they have not yet received the icons. When will this happen? Find out in our article.

When and how to get your icon card in FC 26?

The Ultimate Team mode attracts the most attention every year. This is not surprising, as it combines the transfer market, the opportunity to create a team of players from around the world, online competition, and the possibility of completing objectives, such as changing the name of the club, for which players receive rewards.

So, of course players ask when they will receive their promised icon cards. After all, the beginnings in UT are difficult due to the lack of funds to buy strong players. And in this case, we're talking about a card with a minimum overall rating of 93. With such a player in your team, you can already think about conquering higher leagues, climbing the rankings, and building your lineup around that card.

However, you'll have to wait a little bit longer for this exciting reward. Fortunately, it won't be too long, as EA itself has released information about it, which is available on their official website. After launching the game, you should receive your coveted reward on September 19 at 6 PM UTC. So don't worry if you've launched FC 26 and received other rewards but haven't received your icon yet. It will happen later. At the same time, you should also receive your FC Points.