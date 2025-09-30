Electronic Arts to be bought out for $55 billion

Update (September 30)

EA officially confirmed the transaction reported by TWSJ. A group of investors, including Silver Lake, the Public Investment Fund, and Affinity Partners from the US, is set to take over the entire company, which is valued at $55 billion (the Public Investment Fund will transfer its current 9.9% stake as part of the deal). This decision is expected to allow Electronic Arts to "accelerate innovation and growth, building the future of the entertainment industry."

EA shareholders will receive $210 per share. This price includes a 25% premium over the September 25 price ($168.32), the last day before news of the transaction emerged, and is also higher than the company's record price ($179.01 on August 14, 2025). The whole deal is going to be done in cash, and it's set to be the biggest take-private sponsorship investment ever. Its completion is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

Current Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson will retain his position. As he stated: "Our values and commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged."

Original news (September 10)

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal (via GamesRadar+ ), Electronic Arts is close to reaching a deal that would see it delisted from the stock exchange and its shares transferred entirely to private investors. An official announcement is reportedly expected next week.

The main players interested are two big companies: Silver Lake from the US, which focuses on private equity investments, and the Public Investment Fund from Saudi Arabia. Even though Electronic Arts is currently valued at around $43 billion, sources from TWSJ suggest it could potentially be worth up to $50 billion.

That would mean, without factoring in inflation, it would be the biggest leveraged buyout ever. According to GameSpot, the last transaction of this type on a similar scale was carried out in 2007, when TXU was bought by a group of companies led by KKR, TPG Capital, and Goldman Sachs for 32 billion USD.

Right now, it's difficult to say how this transaction would affect the video games produced by Electronic Arts. It's pretty unlikely that the company will stop making its hit series like EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, and Battlefield. However, the future of Mass Effect or Dragon Age may no longer be so sure.