Missing FC 26 (FIFA) points? We know how and when you will get them

EA Sports FC (previously known as FIFA) is the most popular series of football games, and without a doubt one of the most influential sports games (or even games in general). So, no wonder that with each installment, there are thousands of people eagerly waiting to start it. It is no different in the case of EA Sports FC 26. The first fans who have bought Ultimate Edition of this hit can already play it. However, there is one thing missing – they did not get their FC 26 (FIFA) points. How to get them?

How to get FC points in EA FC 26

You don’t have to do much to get FC 26 (FIFA) points. It is enough to play the game… At this point you may say that you do… Well the second requirement is to wait for the proper time! In the launch update post of EA FC 26, we can read that:

FC Points Delivery: Ultimate Edition users get 2,000 points at first login, 2,000 on the same or closest day the following month, and 2,000 the month after. Example: Start on 19 September and receive on September 19, October 19, and November 19.

So, during your first launch you should get 2,000 FC points. However, you are here probably because you did not get anything, right? Well, there is an explanation for that, too. In the same post, we can read that Debut ICONS are a present for those who have preordered the game and will be given upon launching Football Ultimate Team for the first time. No sooner than September 19 at 6 PM UTC. It means that, very likely, the similar situation is with FC points. We will probably get them at the same time as ICONS. It means that we must be patient.

FC 26 has a rough start with the confusion with rewards, imperfect web app and even some crashes. Let’s hope that everything will be smooth soon. Have fun!