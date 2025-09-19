How to change your wallpaper in iOS 26. Add the new spatial 3D effect to your photos

Apple released iOS 26 on September 15, 2025, bringing smarter notifications, new AI-powered features, and more ways to customize your iPhone. One of the biggest updates is the redesigned lock screen. Since not everyone knows how to change wallpapers with the new system, here’s a simple guide to setting a new photo and adding the spatial effect.

How to change your wallpaper in iOS 26 and add 3D effect

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to changing your wallpaper on iOS 26 after the latest update:

Wake your iPhone and tap on the Lock Screen. In the bottom-right corner, tap the “plus” button. At the top of the screen, select a folder or category. Pick the photo you’d like to use and confirm your choice. If you’d like to add a 3D spatial effect, make sure to enable it before finalizing. Keep in mind, the 3D feature works best with photos that have depth of field. To do this, tap the small icon next to the three-dot icon and switch on the effect.

iOS 26 is available for iPhone 11 and newer.

Apple unveiled several new devices on September 9, but the iPhone Air really stands out. It’s ultra-thin and marks Apple’s first phone in a decade without stereo speakers. As most people use headphones anyway, missing speakers isn’t a big deal. And let’s be real, no more random phone speaker blasts in public is a win in my book.