EA Sports FC 26 not working? If you experience crash and black screen, we might have a solution

It is clear that Unreal Engine 5 can cause a lot of problems for players. At this point we would expect games to utilize different technologies more often. We have seen astonishing accomplishments of EA’s Frostbite in the test periods of Battlefield 6, so we might have expected EA Sports FC 26, powered by the same engine, to deliver unparalleled and smooth experience. Sadly, such wishes remain in the la-la land, as some players who have bought the title are not even able to launch it due to black screens and crashes. If you are less fortunate and you cannot fire up the latest instalment in the EA Sports FC series, don’t worry too much, as potential fix is very easy to implement. Here you will learn how to do it in a short, step-by-step guide.

Potential fix for EA Sports FC 26 black screen and crashes

The competition is fierce when it comes to soccer (or football) games. EA Sports FC, a spiritual successor to FIFA series has to fight for ground with productions like eFootball (originally known as Pro Evolution Soccer), UFL or even ReMatch. The latest release in one of the most successful franchises ever, EA Sports FC 26, is not faring well as of now, numerous problems with black screens and crashes on startup are among the issues troubling players. The fix that works for many is very simple, though.

Despite multiple threads on Steam Community Hub, the solution to the issue is amazingly simple – all there is to do, is to download the latest Visual C++ Redistributable from the official Microsoft webpage, install them and then reboot the system. Make sure to select the proper version for your system. Most probably you use X64 architecture so start with that one. That should solve all the problems that you have with launching EA Sports FC 26.

In case you are wondering, those files are required for applications built on C and C++ programming languages to function properly. It is very common that they are installed alongside the title itself during “first time setup”, though it appears that this time something might have gone wrong. Often verifying integrity of game files solves this issue, too, yet this time it appears that it does not fix the problem for everyone.

Hopefully, after applying this easy fix, you will be able to enjoy this year’s edition of EA Sports FC. However, if you still experience challenges with it, do not hesitate to open a ticket with EA Help. After buying the game we have all the rights for proper support. Good luck!