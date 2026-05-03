To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, the game will receive levels that were previously available only on consoles. All thanks to the fans

After two decades, PC gamers will finally be able to play the Egyptian levels originally designed for the console versions of Return to Castle Wolfenstein.

Adrian Werner

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, the game will receive levels that were previously available only on consoles. All thanks to the fans, image source: Microsoft.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, the game will receive levels that were previously available only on consoles. All thanks to the fans Source: Microsoft.

RealRTCW is the most important modification for Return to Castle Wolfenstein. This year, the game will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, modders are preparing a real treat for fans.

  1. The creators of RealRTCW have announced a free DLC titled The Cursed Sands.
  2. What’s more, we won’t have to wait long, as it will debut on May 6 this year.
  3. The DLC will introduce levels set in Egypt to the PC version of the game. Previously, these were available only as a prologue in the Return to Castle Wolfenstein conversions for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox. Now we’ll finally be able to play these maps on PC.
  4. The expansion will offer a total of seven maps. All of them will, of course, be upgraded to match the rest of what RealRTCW offers. The creators will also allow for extensive gameplay customization. For example, we’ll be able to enable the interface from PS2 or Xbox, as well as choose between different enemy variants, loading screens, and several sets of sound effects.

RealRTCW is distributed both traditionally, as standalone files, and through platforms such as Steam and GOG.com. The same will apply to The Cursed Sands expansion.

  1. RealRTCW – download the modification
  2. RealRTCW: Cursed Sands on Steam

RealRTCW 5.4

For those unfamiliar with this project: RealRTCW thoroughly modernizes this classic FPS and enriches it with a lot of new content. We get improved graphics, including textures and support for high widescreen resolutions, as well as enhanced gameplay, including improved enemy AI.

Related:Fan remake of Medal of Honor: Underground with three new maps. Work on the MOH Reborn mod is now nearing completion

Additionally, the project offers many new elements. One of the latest additions is a survival mode, where we fight against successive waves of enemies. This gameplay variant is constantly being developed and receives a new map every few months. Survival levels will also be available in The Cursed Sands.

While waiting for the expansion, it’s worth checking out the new version of RealRTCW released a few days ago, labeled 5.4, which brings a lot of new features.

  1. Multiplayer maps previously available only on Xbox—Barn, Safe, and Norway—have been recreated in RealRTCW as survival mode maps. An additional level, Crypt, has also been added to this mode, representing a reworked campaign location. The developers claim it is the most intense and challenging experience they have created so far.
  2. A fifth class, Covert Ops, taken from Enemy Territory, has joined the four already available in survival mode.
  3. In addition, survival mode now features two new types of enemies.
  4. Three items previously available only on Xbox have been added to the game.
  5. A major improvement to gamepad controls has also been implemented.
  6. All environment textures have been refreshed.
  7. Of course, there are also numerous bug fixes and campaign improvements.
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Return to Castle Wolfenstein

November 20, 2001

PC
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Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

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