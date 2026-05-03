To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Return to Castle Wolfenstein, the game will receive levels that were previously available only on consoles. All thanks to the fans

After two decades, PC gamers will finally be able to play the Egyptian levels originally designed for the console versions of Return to Castle Wolfenstein.
RealRTCW is the most important modification for Return to Castle Wolfenstein. This year, the game will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, modders are preparing a real treat for fans.
RealRTCW is distributed both traditionally, as standalone files, and through platforms such as Steam and GOG.com. The same will apply to The Cursed Sands expansion.
For those unfamiliar with this project: RealRTCW thoroughly modernizes this classic FPS and enriches it with a lot of new content. We get improved graphics, including textures and support for high widescreen resolutions, as well as enhanced gameplay, including improved enemy AI.
Additionally, the project offers many new elements. One of the latest additions is a survival mode, where we fight against successive waves of enemies. This gameplay variant is constantly being developed and receives a new map every few months. Survival levels will also be available in The Cursed Sands.
While waiting for the expansion, it’s worth checking out the new version of RealRTCW released a few days ago, labeled 5.4, which brings a lot of new features.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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