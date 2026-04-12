The Dawn of the Tiberium Age. a freeware RTS built C&C: Tiberian Sun engine, now has 16 new co-op missions

Version 15 of The Dawn of the Tiberium Age, a free RTS that combines the most popular universes of the *Command & Conquer* franchise, has been released.
We’ve finally received a new version of The Dawn of the Tiberium Age, a free RTS built on an enhanced version of the engine from Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun, which brings together factions from both the Tiberium and Red Alert universes in a single game.
The update has been labeled version 15 and introduces many new additions and improvements
In addition to combining different universes from the franchise, The Dawn of the Tiberium Age also offers a large selection of campaigns (both singleplayer and cooperative), a wealth of standalone missions, and an extensive multiplayer mode. In many aspects, the game also significantly improves upon the gameplay and graphics of the originals. Such extensive content is the result of many years of development—the project’s first version was released 19 years ago.
Let us also remember that The Dawn of the Tiberium Age is a completely standalone game and does not require you to own any official installments of the series. The developers were able to release the project in this form because, long ago, Electronic Arts made slightly stripped-down versions of several early entries in the series available for free, allowing fans today to build on the foundations of those releases.
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Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
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