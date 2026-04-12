The Dawn of the Tiberium Age. a freeware RTS built C&C: Tiberian Sun engine, now has 16 new co-op missions

We’ve finally received a new version of The Dawn of the Tiberium Age, a free RTS built on an enhanced version of the engine from Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun, which brings together factions from both the Tiberium and Red Alert universes in a single game.

The update has been labeled version 15 and introduces many new additions and improvements

First and foremost, the game now includes sixteen new missions for co-op mode. Version 15 has also significantly improved enemy AI. Many units have received new visual effects. The multiplayer lobby now displays identification numbers for saved game states, making it easier to resume interrupted matches. The authors have also fixed numerous technical bug fixes.

In addition to combining different universes from the franchise, The Dawn of the Tiberium Age also offers a large selection of campaigns (both singleplayer and cooperative), a wealth of standalone missions, and an extensive multiplayer mode. In many aspects, the game also significantly improves upon the gameplay and graphics of the originals. Such extensive content is the result of many years of development—the project’s first version was released 19 years ago.

Let us also remember that The Dawn of the Tiberium Age is a completely standalone game and does not require you to own any official installments of the series. The developers were able to release the project in this form because, long ago, Electronic Arts made slightly stripped-down versions of several early entries in the series available for free, allowing fans today to build on the foundations of those releases.