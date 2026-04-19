A fan-made remaster of Heroes of Might and Magic 2 now with new maps. Fheroes2 has received a major update

Fans of turn-based fantasy strategy games are eagerly awaiting the release of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, which will enter early access in less than two weeks. Many of them are passing the time by revisiting older entries in the series. If you’d like to refresh your memories of Heroes of Might and Magic II: The Succession Wars this way, the best option is to use the fan project Fheroes2, which has just received a new update

Related:Heroes of Might and Magic 2 Gets Fan-made Remaster

Fheroes2 brings Heroes of Might and Magic II to a new and significantly improved engine. It is not a standalone remake—you’ll still need the original HoMM2 files to play this mod. The project offers a large number of improvements: full compatibility with modern PCs, support for high widescreen resolutions, and much smarter enemy AI. Additionally, it introduces several new features, including an automatic battle option that helps avoid wasting time on fights whose outcome is already obvious.

The latest version of Fheroes2 is numbered 1.1.15. The update adds a substantial set of new maps and improves many of those already available in the project. It also implements enhanced road sprites and upgrades the battle mode. Over 40 technical bugs have been fixed as well.

Although Heroes of Might and Magic II isn’t as popular as the legendary HoMM3, it remains an outstanding turn-based fantasy strategy that doesn’t deserve to be forgotten—and today, there’s no better way to play it than with Fheroes2.