The last good game in the Command & Conquer series has received a major update, but not from EA

After seven years of development, the Community Patch for Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 has been released. The patch improves graphics and sound, fixes nearly 700 technical bugs, adds dozens of new maps, and restores cut content.

Adrian Werner

1

The last good game in the Command & Conquer series has received a major update, but not from EA.
The last good game in the Command & Conquer series has received a major update, but not from EA.

This year, the RTS Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 will celebrate the 18th anniversary of it’s release. The game turned out to be the last good new installment in this classic series (to this day fans are still trying to forget about tragedy of Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight), so for a long time now the community has been developing it on their own through mods.

The latest one has just been released, titled Community Patch, and it has instantly become a must-have for anyone who wants to play Red Alert 3 today.

The project serves as an unofficial patch. The authors aimed to improve the game overall and expand its content, while preserving the gameplay and atmosphere of the original.

  1. The mod fixes nearly 700 technical bugs that remained in Red Alert 3 even after all official updates.
  2. The visuals have been refreshed, with improved textures and animations.
  3. Over 150 new maps have been added to the skirmish mode.
  4. The audio has also been enhanced, with many sound effects improved and new voice lines added.
  5. Additionally, several technological objects have been restored that were originally planned by the developers but were cut before release because they were not fully completed in time.

The project took the creators 7 long years to complete, and they are very proud of the final result.

Overall, the mod thoroughly improves and refreshes the game, and the fact that it does not alter the core gameplay makes Community Patch recommendable to every fan of Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3. An additional advantage is its ease of use—the authors have prepared their own installer for the project.

  1. Download C&C Red Alert 3: Community Patch from our FTP (the authors have granted us permission to host a mirror).
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Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

October 28, 2008

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Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

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