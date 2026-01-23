Answer to “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts” in Cookie Jam. Let’s solve this riddle!

If you are puzzled by “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts,” you are in the best place possible. We have the answer to this Cookie Jam’s Buzzword.
Finally, weekend is here. It means also that fresh Buzzwords were released. We already answered the first two questions - “Plant based, firm or soft, block” and “A cake or unit of USA measurement.” We are far from over, though. The next riddle is “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts.” Let’s solve this Cookie Jam’s mystery.
In my sweets-oriented mind, when I read Swiss and tradition, I immediately thought about chocolate. However, there were not enough letters to follow this idea. Fortunately, my second guess was a good one:
Fondue is an interesting dish. It is a pot of melted cheese and wine, and diners dip various things into this mixture. As the hint suggests, this “soup” originated in Switzerland, and it is at least 300 years old. Nowadays, we can also find other versions of “fondue,” where cheese is replaced with something else, such as chocolate or oil.
Fondue is solved, so it is time to answer the next riddle! “Oktoberfest, bratwurst, Black forest.” I believe that I already know the answer to this one. Good luck!
