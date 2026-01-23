Puzzled by “A cake or unit of USA measurement” in Cookie Jam? The answer is here

Cookie Jam is full of various events. My favorite one is Buzzwords, as I can learn a lot from it. It is impossible to predict what developers plan for us. The previous question, “Plant based, firm or soft, block,” was a tricky one. Fortunately, the second puzzle is more straightforward (at least for me). It is once again about food – “A cake or unit of USA measurement.”

Answer to “A cake or unit of USA measurement” in Cookie Jam

I like cakes and cookies. Maybe this is the reason why I had no trouble answering this question. However, if you feel lost, the answer is:

A cake or unit of USA measurement. – Pound.

If you are wondering why the cake and the measurement have the same name, it might have something to do with the fact that a pound cake is traditionally prepared with the pound of sugar, flour, butter and eggs. Of course, the recipe is over 200 years old, so it changed over the years. However, it is still tasty! Sometimes, simple things are the best.

With this puzzle solved, now we can move on to the next one! Do you know the answer to “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts”? If not, see you soon! Good luck.