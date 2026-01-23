Puzzled by “A cake or unit of USA measurement” in Cookie Jam? The answer is here

Looking for the answer to the second Buzzword in Cookie Jam? We know it! Let’s solve “A cake or unit of USA measurement” together.
Cookie Jam is full of various events. My favorite one is Buzzwords, as I can learn a lot from it. It is impossible to predict what developers plan for us. The previous question, “Plant based, firm or soft, block,” was a tricky one. Fortunately, the second puzzle is more straightforward (at least for me). It is once again about food – “A cake or unit of USA measurement.”
I like cakes and cookies. Maybe this is the reason why I had no trouble answering this question. However, if you feel lost, the answer is:
If you are wondering why the cake and the measurement have the same name, it might have something to do with the fact that a pound cake is traditionally prepared with the pound of sugar, flour, butter and eggs. Of course, the recipe is over 200 years old, so it changed over the years. However, it is still tasty! Sometimes, simple things are the best.
With this puzzle solved, now we can move on to the next one! Do you know the answer to “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts”? If not, see you soon! Good luck.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
