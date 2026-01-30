WoW's housing system will get some unexpected features any day now. Blizzard has detailed the development plan for its blockbuster after WoW: Midnight release

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Blizzard Entertainment is hosting special events to share new information about the future of its popular franchises. First up is the well-known MMORPG World of Warcraft. During the State of Azeroth, we learned details about upcoming updates, including the Midnight expansion.

Changes in Housing system

The housing system, introduced some time ago in a test form in World of Warcraft, is about to receive new features.

One of the major new additions is the Prop Hunt mode. As the name suggests, it's gonna look just like it does in other online games that have a "hide and seek" competition mode. Members of one team will hide from seekers by transforming into interior decor elements, while the other team's task will be to find them. Each team will consist of 5 players. This minigame will be introduced to WoW in patch 12.0.5.

Decorating interiors is going to get even cooler and more fun. We don't know exactly when the developers will roll out these changes, but it'll happen after the Midnight expansion drops, as part of patch 12.1.

Players' pets and mounts will have more freedom to move around the homestead. An option to "copy and paste" your own projects created from many smaller decorative elements will be added. It will also become possible to import works from other players. The amount of space for interior and exterior home decorations will be increased.

The launch of WoW: Midnight is approaching

Moreover, Blizzard released a roadmap for World of Warcraft following the launch of the major expansion Midnight, which will take place on March 2 of this year.

"Shortly after the release" of the expansion, testing for update 12.0.5 will start. Besides the Prop Hunt mode, it's also bringing in "Void Forces Invasions" with new enemies and events that come with great rewards. In the 12.0.7 patch (coming out late spring), there'll be a raid called Sporefall with a single boss. It's gonna be separate from the usual seasonal "main" raids. The major update 12.1 is still largely unknown for now. The creators have only revealed that it will be released in the summer and will introduce a new, vast area, an additional raid, quests, and seasons. As part of it, the friends system will be "thoroughly revamped." Patch 12.1.5 will be released in early fall and will add a new feature called Labyrinths to WoW. These Depths are inspired by megadungeons, and in terms of exploration and combat with enemies, they will work in a similar manner to them. Mazes can be completed in one go or divided into several sessions. The patch will also introduce a second raid, which, like Sporefall, will feature a single boss. Update 12.1.7 will introduce an experimental game mode created by the developers of Plunderstorm and Remix. It'll be joining WoW "later in the fall."

Many aspects of the upcoming updates remain shrouded in mystery due to spoilers that Blizzard prefers to avoid in connection with the release of Midnight or simply because the release dates for new features are too far off.