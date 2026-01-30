WoW's housing system will get some unexpected features any day now. Blizzard has detailed the development plan for its blockbuster after WoW: Midnight release

Blizzard has shared details about the near future of World of Warcraft, including the Midnight expansion. The housing system will receive unexpected features.
To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Blizzard Entertainment is hosting special events to share new information about the future of its popular franchises. First up is the well-known MMORPG World of Warcraft. During the State of Azeroth, we learned details about upcoming updates, including the Midnight expansion.
The housing system, introduced some time ago in a test form in World of Warcraft, is about to receive new features.
One of the major new additions is the Prop Hunt mode. As the name suggests, it's gonna look just like it does in other online games that have a "hide and seek" competition mode. Members of one team will hide from seekers by transforming into interior decor elements, while the other team's task will be to find them. Each team will consist of 5 players. This minigame will be introduced to WoW in patch 12.0.5.
Decorating interiors is going to get even cooler and more fun. We don't know exactly when the developers will roll out these changes, but it'll happen after the Midnight expansion drops, as part of patch 12.1.
Moreover, Blizzard released a roadmap for World of Warcraft following the launch of the major expansion Midnight, which will take place on March 2 of this year.
Many aspects of the upcoming updates remain shrouded in mystery due to spoilers that Blizzard prefers to avoid in connection with the release of Midnight or simply because the release dates for new features are too far off.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
