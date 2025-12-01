„Tyranny of the majority.” Fallout creator sharply on who decides canon in games

Fans have always debated about what they consider to be canon in books, movies, or games. They often end up clashing with creators or, on the flip side, become the target of what's called fan service, which doesn't always do the work any favors. In this matter, Tim Cain spoke out – according to the industry veteran, only the rights holder defines the canon. All other voices remain valuable, but still only an interpretation.

The father of the first Fallout loves player theories, but he doesn't think their sentiment should influence the creators. Fans argue way too much about what's considered canon. Meanwhile, according to Cain, these are merely duels of interpretation. Moreover, they usually involve the loudest and most active individuals, who don't represent the actual voice of the majority. The developer thinks we wouldn't want the most important decisions to be just what the majority wants.

Cain also highlighted the issue of the author and what they considered to be the truth during the creative process. The developer's intentions don't always have to line up with the interpretations or the standards set by the brand owners, and they might even differ from what other team members have in mind. Nevertheless, it's something indisputable and undeniable.

In the video, he used the example of Harold – an iconic character well-known to fans of the post-apocalyptic series. The character, with a distinctive tree growing out of his head, was considered by some to be a ghoul, while others called him a mutant, and some even saw him as both. Cain always saw him as someone peculiar, defying all definitions. At this point, however, Harold's true nature is determined by Bethesda.

Nevertheless, Cain still considers every interpretation to be true, as it is the result of personal experiences and individual perspective.

