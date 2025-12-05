Amazon Prime Gaming for December 2025 with 14 games. Cult Fallout, the last decent Deus Ex and lots of good stuff for Forgotten Realms fans

We have learned the list of games that will be released on Amazon Prime Gaming in December.

Christian Pieniazek

Amazon has released a list of games prepared for December for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. Among the titles available to players, special attention should be given to the first two Fallout games, the fourth installment of the Deus Ex series (which unfortunately seems to be the last), and three collections set in the Forgotten Realms universe.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

  1. LEGO 2K Drive – available via Epic Games Store starting today;
  2. Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One – available on GOG starting today;
  3. Gylt – available on the Amazon Games app starting today;
  4. Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two – available via GOG starting December 11;
  5. Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm – available on Legacy Games starting December 11;
  6. Gunslugs 2 – available on GOG starting December 18;
  7. Ashworld – available via GOG starting December 18;
  8. Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three – available on GOG starting December 18;
  9. Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – available via GOG starting December 18;
  10. Fallout – available via GOG starting December 23;
  11. Fallout 2 – available on GOG starting December 23;
  12. Dreamscaper – available via Epic Games Store starting December 30;
  13. Living Legends: The Crystal Tear Collector’s Edition – available on the Amazon Games app starting December 30;
  14. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – available via Epic Games Store starting December 30.

