Amazon Prime Gaming for December 2025 with 14 games. Cult Fallout, the last decent Deus Ex and lots of good stuff for Forgotten Realms fans

We have learned the list of games that will be released on Amazon Prime Gaming in December.
Amazon has released a list of games prepared for December for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. Among the titles available to players, special attention should be given to the first two Fallout games, the fourth installment of the Deus Ex series (which unfortunately seems to be the last), and three collections set in the Forgotten Realms universe.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
All about Druid Ascendancy classes in PoE2. Learn about Oracle and Shaman
It lasts 21 seconds, and it could totally debunk The Elder Scrolls 6 fan theory. Bethesda knows how to warm up the community
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily