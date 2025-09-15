Boss from the Abbey in Cronos will definitely give you a hard time. We explain all four stages of the fight

In the church at the Abbey in Cronos, one of the toughest game bosses is waiting for the Traveler. You may have huge problems coming out victorious from this clash. In this text, we describe how to open the church doors and how to survive four stages of the fight.

WARNING! The following text contains info related to the final stages of the game.

The church door puzzle

Bloober Team

The Abbey is a large location visited in the later stages of the game. You'll come across closed church doors there, which are connected to a mystery. It involves assigning objects to 6 statues in front of the entrance. Some of these items are already in place (feel free to take them and move them around), while others you'll need to find within the Abbey and catacombs. The right combination is:

Statues closest to the closed doors: Shield - Sword. Central statues: Child - Sickle. Statues farthest from the closed doors: Cauldron - Trident.

Before you enter inside, visit the game save point and prepare supplies for the clash with the boss. The most important weapons during this fight are a pistol and one of the rifles. The pistol is mainly for defending against the Orphans, and the rifle is for taking down the boss's glands. Take as much ammunition as you can from the stash or buy some. There is a risk that you may run out of it during the battle. The same applies to medications, fuel for the flamethrower, and Pyre mines. Don't count on finding everything in the boss location.

First phase of the duel with Mother Eliza

Bloober Team

The first part of the fight is the easiest. Use this time for two things:

Use the emitter on time anomalies to make explosive barrels appear inside the church. You will find them useful later. Moreover, after some time they may appear again. Destroy the small crates to get loot out of them. Even if you have a full inventory, you can use it later to quickly restock.

Mother Eliza spits acid, so you have to hide in the side alcoves until the attack is over. The boss can also send out ground attacks - it's a warning attack, so you need to move away from the dangerous area.

Bloober Team

Don't aim at the boss, only at the big orange glands. In the first phase of the fight, they will be located around the creature. For destroying them, we recommend using a charged rifle attack - there's a chance that a series of 3 bullets will destroy the gland right away (it depends on how upgraded your weapon is).

Second and third phase of the fight

Bloober Team

Starting from the second phase, Eliza will start sending Orphans at you. These are the weakest types of the monsters, but unfortunately, they are very agile. Try to kill them from a long distance, because when they get close to the Traveler, they often do a jump combined with a strike. The boss will summon a group of these monsters several times. Stand next to one of the barrels and detonate it at the right moment - there's a chance that the explosion will kill 5-6 creatures.

Bloober Team

In the second phase of the fight, you have to destroy the glands from the main part of the hall - they will be located on the left and right sides. There is less distance between you and them, so using a rifle isn't necessary.

The third phase of the duel is a combination of the two previous sequences. The boss can still summon the Orphans, but she will also go back to using the attacks from the first phase (spitting acid and tentacles coming out of the ground). You have to destroy the glands again. Some are better hidden on the sides and you have to get closer to see them.

Final fourth phase and killing Eliza

Bloober Team

The fourth phase of the duel is the hardest. Eliza's mother will start filling the interior of the church with acid. You have to stop her, because otherwise you won't find a safe place to escape.

Approach Eliza. There are anomalies to the left and right of the boss. Use the emitter on them. The red color will change to yellow. This will make the acid only accumulate in front of the boss. Also, there are crates with supplies in the dried out side locations.

Bloober Team

You have to finish the fight in a small area before the boss. Start by destroying the crates (they should contain a lot of ammo).

Take turns doing two actions:

Destroy orange glands. Stop the monsters heading in your direction. Besides the running orphans, there will also be small creatures exploding with acid. We now advise using fire to stop and destroy monsters, utilizing flamethrowers and mines.

Bloober Team

The last thing to destroy will be the orange gland in the boss's heart area. It is more durable than the previous glands, and at the same time, you cannot ignore the smaller monsters that are still attacking. Shoot at the orange target, and from time to time fend off the attacking Orphans.

The battle will end when the last gland explodes. The Traveler can examine the remains of the Pathfinder and head out with the body to the queue (grab some ammo for the pistol from the church, because on the way to the location with the tram, you will encounter new monsters).