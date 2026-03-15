Field Intensity and Zombie Panic, two classic mods for Half-Life, have recieved new versions

Fans of the first Half-Life have reasons to be happy, as in recent days new versions of two important modifications for this classic Valve game have been released. One of them will please players who prefer singleplayer fun, while the other will interest gamers who enjoy multiplayer gameplay.

Field Intensity with version 1.7

Field Intensity is a large single-player modification that introduces a new campaign to the game, providing about 5–10 hours of gameplay. In it, we take on the role of one of the soldiers sent to bring the situation at the Black Mesa facility under control. Despite such a storyline, the mod is completely separate from the Opposing Force expansion, offering different maps and its own plot.

The new version of the mod is labeled 1.7 and brings a number of improvements. Many maps have been refined, adding a large number of new environmental details. Numerous technical bugs have also been fixed, and grenade-boosted jumps have been weakened, as players were using them to reach places they were not supposed to access.

Zombie Panic! arrives on Steam

The second mod is Zombie Panic!, a classic multiplayer modification whose first version was released 22 years ago. A few days ago, the project finally debuted on Steam. This allows for easy installation and updating of the mod, and should also bring in many new players, helping to fill the servers.

Zombie Panic! offers cooperative gameplay in which a group of players faces hordes of zombies. The Steam version includes many improvements, the most important of which are:

Half-Life's 25th anniversary support Steam Achievements and Workshop New fatigue system, replacing the 'jump delay' New Zombie vision and ammobank HUD inventory New first-person and third-peson animations New player models and weapons New mapping entities-tools Updated User Interface Updated classic maps visuals and gameplay Rewritten source code using 'BugfixedHL' as a base

It is worth mentioning that the sequel, Zombie Panic! Source, has long been available on Steam as well. Unlike the first installment, it is available as a free standalone game.

Zombie Panic! on Steam