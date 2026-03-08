Free RTS Dune II The Maker with version 0.8 and major improvements

A new version of the game Dune II The Maker has been released. It is a free RTS game designed as an unofficial remake of the classic Dune 2: Battle for Arrakis.

Related:Dune II by Westwood Was Revolutionary. The RTS Genre Was Born on Arrakis

The goal of the project is to improve the classic game by Westwood Studios while preserving its mechanics and atmosphere. Among other things, it offers higher resolution, larger maps, and significantly improved AI. At the same time, the gameplay balance has been thoroughly refined, which means that, for example, infantry has finally become genuinely useful. In addition, the interface has been made more convenient, allowing players to select multiple units at once and do other useful things.

It should also be noted that although the game uses visual elements from Dune II, it is a completely standalone production, so you do not need to dig through your closets looking for floppy disks with the original game.

The new version of the game is labeled 0.8.0. The most important change is the long-awaited support for maps larger than 128×128. A huge number of technical bugs have also been fixed, and many improvements to the interface and gameplay balance have been implemented.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Dune II The Maker only supports single-player mode. If you are looking for a similar project that refreshes the multiplayer experience, check out Dune 2: The Golden Path instead. However, that project does not include a single-player mode, so in practice these games complement each other very well.