Elite Mod lets you play the Tau faction in Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 2

We have finally received a new version of the Elite Mod project, one of the most popular modifications for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Retribution.

The new release is numbered 2.12. It is a fairly modest update, as it focuses mainly on bug fixes and gameplay balance adjustments. However, the developers have a very good reason for keeping the changes limited. At the same time, they are working on adding a fully playable Tau faction to the mod, and alongside the release of update 2.12, they have also released a test version 1.4 of this project.

The mod is very easy to install. Download the archive and extract it. You will obtain two files. First, run “DOW2-Elite-2.12-Installer.exe” and make sure the installer correctly detects the game’s location on your hard drive (there are sometimes issues with this). Once the installation is complete, run “DOW2-Elite-Tau-Test-Build-v1.4-Installer.exe.” Finally, simply go to the game folder and launch “Elite.exe” if you want to play the standard version of the mod, or “Elite_Tau.exe” if you want to try out the Tau faction.

Tau are a major treat for fans of the series, as this faction officially appeared only in the first installment (introduced in the Dark Crusade expansion). The next two entries in the series did not include this army. It is also not planned (at least for now) for the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4.

Elite Mod is a project aimed at generally improving both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. Thanks to the modification, all armies have gained many additional units. Another Space Marine faction has also been implemented in the form of the Grey Knights Chapter. In addition, there are new game modes, including a survival mode in which players fight alone or cooperatively against increasingly powerful waves of enemies.

The mod is currently a must-have for all fans of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Retribution. This is not only because of the scale of changes and improvements, but also due to the mod’s strong popularity, which means many fans are playing it, so there are no major problems finding opponents for multiplayer matches.