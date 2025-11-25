Actress of beloved Baldur's Gate 3 character didn't know how terrible her fate could be

In the complex world of Baldur’s Gate 3, not every hero gets a happy ending—unless you count the spin-off stuff in the universe. Assuming we're not fans of additional campaigns, we have to come to terms with the facts or lose ourselves in fan media. This is at least the case for a character like Alfira.

The bard met in the Emerald Grove stole the hearts of many fans. Unfortunately, in the Dark Urge scenario, the tiefling dies at the hands of our protagonist for the sake of a plot event in the camp. No one could have predicted such a tragic twist of fate—not even the actress who voices Alfira.

“Did they just kill her off?”

During this year's Golden Joystick Awards, actress Rebecca Hanssen gave a short interview to GamesRadar+. When asked about her character's fate, she admitted she was unaware of this "less fortunate ending." She found out about it from her friends who were do the Dark Urge playthrough.

I don't think I fully realized that there could be a 'less fortunate ending.' When the game came out, a lot of my friends were messaging me in that first week like, 'Oh.' I don't want to give anything away, but I think everybody's played [Baldur's] by now. 'Your character just immediately died. I thought you were recording this for, like, four years.' - Rebecca Hanssen

Source: Larian Studios

As a reminder, we first meet Alfira in the Emerald Grove as a delightful bard working on a new song. If we are playing as the Dark Urge character, the girl—inspired by our heroic deeds—will come to the camp, asking to join the party. However, the musician doesn't survive the night and ends up as Durge's first victim.

For years, players have been trying to find ways around killing Alfira, using cheats or creating mods to keep the bard in their party. Whether we like it or not, canonically, Alfira doesn't survive the confrontation with the Dark Urge, although Larian Studios has included a letter to the "would-be murderer," assuming our efforts weren't in vain.

I was like, 'What?! Did they just kill her off?' So then I quickly learned, obviously, that it's just in the [Dark Urge] run, and then it's lovely. - Rebecca Hanssen

Hanssen also admitted that she is pleased with the inclusion of Alfira's entire storyline in the traditional gameplay model. There's a reason why the bard has so many fans – in a world run by ruthless politicians, the Cult of the Absolute, and Mind Flayers, we could all use a little more kindness, right?

Meanwhile, a new quick update was released for Baldur’s Gate 3 a few days ago, improving the game's performance on consoles. Unfortunately, we still have to wait, as Alfira has (yet) to be added as an official companion.