Rockstar didn't do it, so fans did it on their own. GTA 4 with ray tracing looks insane

Fans have managed to add full ray tracing to Grand Theft Auto IV. The mod is very impressive and make the whole game look noticably better.
Modders continue to improve Grand Theft Auto 4. Their latest project adds ray tracing to the game. The modification is simply called Grand Theft Auto IV – RTX Remix Compatibility Mod and uses Nvidia's RTX Remix tools created to help fans with refeeshing old ttitles
The installation is simple: download the mod and extract it wherever you like. The only thing that matters is that the two files:”GTAIV-Remix-CompatibilityMod-1.0.0.zip” and “GTAIV-Remix-CompMod-Installer.exe” are in the same folder. Then run that .exe file . window will open where you will need to specify the location of the GTAIV.exe file on your hard drive (where you have the game installed).
Importantly, the installer will offer to install a specially modified version of FusionFix. This is recommended because the standard version of this project, which fixes a lot of bugs in the game, has some elements that are not fully compatible with Grand Theft Auto IV – RTX Remix Compatibility Mod.
These files are safe.
Some antivirus programs may flag the mod files as suspicious, but this is a false positive. The mod has its own .exe and .dll files that are not registered in antivirus databases. This is a common problem with modifications that use these types of files, but with Grand Theft Auto IV – RTX Remix Compatibility Mod, you really have nothing to worry about.
The mod focuses on improving lighting and does not offer improved models or textures. Nevertheless, the whole thing looks impressive, especially since the authors put a lot of effort into preserving the atmosphere and style of the original. The creators warn that not everything works perfectly yet, especially in terms of performance, but if you have a card that supports ray tracing, it's definitely worth checking out how GTA 4 looks with these effects.
