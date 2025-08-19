Free gift codes in Adopt Me (Roblox)? Let's see if there are any

Have you ever wanted to adopt a cute pet? If the answer is yes, but you can’t for some reason, the game Adopt Me might solve your problem (at least to some virtual extent). This production allows players to adopt various cute critters. Of course, like in the case of many titles available on the Roblox platform, you can also redeem codes here. But are there any currently available?

All working codes in Adopt Me in August 2025

Right now, there are no active codes to Adopt Me. So, you can’t obtain additional items or currency for free. Of course, this does not mean that the hope is lost. Players receive new codes from time to time. So, most likely, the situation will change in the future, and we will be able to get some gifts.

How to Redeem Codes in Adopt Me

So, when you get a code, you should know how to activate it. It is very simple. Just follow these steps:

When you are in game, go to the Trade Tower. Go inside the building and search for Agent Ruhi. You will find a box next to this character. Interact with this object. This will open box where you can write the active code. Click “Redeem!” Button to confirm activation.

There's been a lot going on around Roblox lately. Of course, the controversy surrounding child safety definitely takes center stage. The company's behavior led to over 100,000 people signing a petition to dismiss the CEO. However, it should be noted that the platform is still full of creative games. Some of the most popular productions received big updates in the past days. In Grow a Garden, Beanstalk event started. So, you have the opportunity to get Golden Goose and Sprout Egg. Additionally, Dress to Impress (DTI) collaboration with Lady Gaga was launched.