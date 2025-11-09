After 2000 hours, Baldur's Gate 3 player discovers powerful trick to duplicate any weapon. „Looks like a good reason to start a new campaign”

Baldur's Gate 3 is full of mysteries. Even if you complete this title many times, there is a chance that you won’t see everything. Some notes and books change meaning after completing the story. It is also true when it comes to mechanics – they can keep secrets, too. The story of a player who has found out a unique method to duplicate weapons is a perfect example. How long did it take them? Only 2000 hours.

How to duplicate weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Selling loot is a great method to earn some money. Unfortunately, there is one problem – the best and the most expensive equipment is limited. So, you must think twice before you sell something. However, there is a method that allows you to duplicate any weapon and it doesn’t look like a bug but a feature. So, how does it work?

This “exploit” requires you to create a character with proper skills. The perfect choice in this case is Shadowheart, because she starts as a Cleric, the class we need. However, you can do this with every character – all you need to do is to level them up correctly.

The first perk that you need to unlock is Invoke Duplicity. You will get it after reaching level 2 with Trickery Domain Cleric. You also need Disarming Attack. You can unlock it once your Fighter gets lvl 3, if you choose Battle Master subclass.

Baldur's Gate 3, developer: Larian Studios

Once you get both of these skills, the rest is simple.

First, equip the weapon you want to duplicate on the cleric. Next, you must use Invoke Duplicity to create your “clone”. Finally, you need to use Disarming Attack on the duplicate. If this attack succeeds, the illusion will disappear, but the additional weapon will stay.

So, you end up with a duplicate of the weapon that was in your hand, when you spawned a clone. Easy. However, is it okay to use this method? I'll leave that for you to judge.