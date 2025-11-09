After 2000 hours, Baldur's Gate 3 player discovers powerful trick to duplicate any weapon. „Looks like a good reason to start a new campaign”

Baldur's Gate 3 hides many secrets. One of them allows you to duplicate any weapon in the game. You only need correct perks.
Baldur's Gate 3 is full of mysteries. Even if you complete this title many times, there is a chance that you won’t see everything. Some notes and books change meaning after completing the story. It is also true when it comes to mechanics – they can keep secrets, too. The story of a player who has found out a unique method to duplicate weapons is a perfect example. How long did it take them? Only 2000 hours.
Selling loot is a great method to earn some money. Unfortunately, there is one problem – the best and the most expensive equipment is limited. So, you must think twice before you sell something. However, there is a method that allows you to duplicate any weapon and it doesn’t look like a bug but a feature. So, how does it work?
Follow us on Google News if you want to get our latest news and guides. It does not cost anything but helps us tremendously.
This “exploit” requires you to create a character with proper skills. The perfect choice in this case is Shadowheart, because she starts as a Cleric, the class we need. However, you can do this with every character – all you need to do is to level them up correctly.
Once you get both of these skills, the rest is simple.
So, you end up with a duplicate of the weapon that was in your hand, when you spawned a clone. Easy. However, is it okay to use this method? I'll leave that for you to judge.
0
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
Why Stoneshard refuses to go easy: A conversation with Ink Stains Games
Icewind Dale 2 was a solid sequel without glitter. In hindsight, it turns out to be a great RPG
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily