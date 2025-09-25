After 25 years, legendary Deus Ex gets an official remaster. See the first details and footage from the game

Sony's State of Play, the big surprise was the announcement of Deus Ex Remastered, a revamped version of the iconic cyberpunk immersive sim from 2000.

The game will remain faithful to the original content but will offer improved graphics and controls. The release will take place on February 5th next year.

At the State of Play, they only confirmed the PS5 version, but it's pretty much a given that the game will also come out on other platforms. The remaster is handled by Aspyr Media, a studio specializing in refreshing old titles, which recently released Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered.

