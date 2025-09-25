After 25 years, legendary Deus Ex gets an official remaster. See the first details and footage from the game

Deus Ex Remastered was announced at the State of Play event. The refreshed version of this cyberpunk classic will launch next year.

Adrian Werner

Sony's State of Play, the big surprise was the announcement of Deus Ex Remastered, a revamped version of the iconic cyberpunk immersive sim from 2000.

The game will remain faithful to the original content but will offer improved graphics and controls. The release will take place on February 5th next year.

At the State of Play, they only confirmed the PS5 version, but it's pretty much a given that the game will also come out on other platforms. The remaster is handled by Aspyr Media, a studio specializing in refreshing old titles, which recently released Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered.

Deus Ex

June 22, 2000

PC PlayStation
Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

