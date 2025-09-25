Second RPG from ZA/UM studio, known for the bestselling Disco Elysium, in a new gameplay trailer

The State of Play show brought us a presentation of a spy RPG from ZA/UM studio. The overall presentation is similar to Disco Elysium.

During the State of Play showcase, the controversial studio ZA/UM revealed its latest project in all its glory. The project is called Zero Parades and graphically it closely resembles Disco Elysium. Of course, a trailer featuring gameplay footage was also presented.

We've already had a chance to check out that title before. At gamescom 2025, a trailer was presented, which, however, didn't reveal much. Fortunately, this time we can see something more. Thanks to this, we know that we will have a similar experience to that of Disco Elysium. The fun will therefore largely be based on exploration and engaging in dialogues with non-player characters. Of course, there will also be dice rolls.

Zero Parades will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

More:

Zero Parades

2026

PC PlayStation
Author: Agnes Adamus

Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.

