Second RPG from ZA/UM studio, known for the bestselling Disco Elysium, in a new gameplay trailer

During the State of Play showcase, the controversial studio ZA/UM revealed its latest project in all its glory. The project is called Zero Parades and graphically it closely resembles Disco Elysium. Of course, a trailer featuring gameplay footage was also presented.

We've already had a chance to check out that title before. At gamescom 2025, a trailer was presented, which, however, didn't reveal much. Fortunately, this time we can see something more. Thanks to this, we know that we will have a similar experience to that of Disco Elysium. The fun will therefore largely be based on exploration and engaging in dialogues with non-player characters. Of course, there will also be dice rolls.

Zero Parades will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.