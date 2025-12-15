How to get Herald of Zakarum in Diablo 4

Those who preordered Diablo 4 Lord of Hatred can now play a new class – Paladin. One of the most important items for this character is a shield called Herald of Zakarum. Let’s find it together.
Diablo 4 devs dropped big news announcing Lord of Hatred DLC with a new class – Paladin. Those who preorder it can play the fresh character right now. Of course, the new warrior requires powerful items to face the most dangerous opponents. One of the sought-after items is Herald of Zakarum, a unique and powerful shield. Where to find it? Let’s check some confirmed sources.
Herald of Zakarum is an important addition to your Paladin build as its legendary boost is to gain increased Strength, Resistance, Armor and Retribution chance. Of course, the base stats are also quite worth it. However, how to get it?
Probably you will not be surprised that such a powerful item drops from Lair Bosses. However, who should you target to acquire it? The Herald of Zakrum is quite a new item so information is a little bit chaotic right now and can change in the future, however, at this point, it seems that if you want this shield, you should fight:
These bosses are confirmed by players to drop Herald of Zakarum. However, remember that RNG can be merciless. Getting the most powerful items is often very difficult and takes a long time. So, be patient and good luck. Hopefully you will find it soon.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
