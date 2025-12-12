Spring 2026 will be hot. Saros will be released a little later, but with a bang, and Returnal fans will be delighted

At The Game Awards 2025, Saros, a TPP shooter and the next project from the studio Housemarque known for Returnal, was a must-see. During the event, a new, impressive trailer focusing on the game's storyline was shown. It was also announced that the release would be delayed by a month.

Sarosis heading exclusively to PlayStation 5, with the game set to release on April 30, 2026. Right now, Sony's pretty much bringing all their games to PC, so we're guessing it'll be the same with this one.

The only question is how long PC players will have to wait for their edition. In the case of Returnal, it was just under two years. Hopefully, this time it will be faster.

